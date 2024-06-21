Canucks Announce 2024.25 Pre-Season Schedule

Six pre-season games scheduled against Calgary, Edmonton, and Seattle, including two in Vancouver and one in Abbotsford

PRE SEASCON SCHEDULE - PR 1
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today their 2024.25 pre-season schedule, which features six games, including two against the Calgary Flames, two against Edmonton Oilers, and two against the Seattle Kraken, with the first matchup slated for Tuesday, September 24 at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks will face each team at home and on the road, with the first two games being played at home, before three games on the road, and then closing out the pre-season at Rogers Arena. 

In addition to two of the team’s home games being played at Rogers Arena, the Canucks will return to Abbotsford Centre for the fourth year in a row, hosting Calgary in Abbotsford on September 25. 

Vancouver’s complete 2024.25 pre-season schedule can be found below. Ticket information for all home pre-season games will be announced at a later date. 

2024.25 CANUCKS PRE-SEASON GAME SCHEDULE

September 24 – Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena

September 25 – Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames at Abbotsford Centre

September 27 – Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena

September 28 – Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome

September 30 – Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place

October 4 – Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena

