Canucks Announce 2024.25 Opening Day Roster

Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the club’s roster for opening day.

Forwards

#

NAME

HT

WT

SH

HOMETOWN

88

Åman, Nils

6'2"

179

L

Avesta, SWE

53

Blueger ,Teddy

6'0"

185

L

Riga, LVA

6

Boeser, Brock

6'1"

208

R

Burnsville, MN

74

DeBrusk, Jake

6'1"

198

L

Edmonton, AB

8

Garland, Conor

5'10"

165

R

Scituate, MA

20

Heinen, Danton

6'2"

195

L

Langley, BC

21

Höglander, Nils

5'9"

185

L

Bockträsk, SWE

9

Miller, J.T.

6'1"

218

L

East Palestine, OH

40

Pettersson, Elias

6'2"

176

L

Sundsvall, SWE

54

Räty, Aatu

6'2"

190

L

Oulu, FIN

44

Sherwood, Kiefer

6'0"

194

R

Columbus, OH

91

Sprong, Daniel

6'0"

195

R

Amsterdam, NED

24

Suter, Pius

5'11"

179

L

Zurich, CHE

Defencemen

#

NAME

HT

WT

SH

HOMETOWN

73

Desharnais, Vincent

6'7"

226

R

Laval, QC

27

Forbort, Derek

6'4"

216

L

Duluth, MN

51

Friedman, Mark

6'0"

185

R

Toronto, ON

17

Hronek, Filip

6'0"

190

R

Hradec Kralove, CZE

43

Hughes, Quinn

5'10"

180

L

Orlando, FL

47

Juulsen, Noah

6'2"

201

R

Surrey, BC

57

Myers, Tyler

6'8"

229

R

Houston, TX

7

Soucy, Carson

6'5"

208

L

Viking, AB

Goaltenders

#

NAME

HT

WT

CA

HOMETOWN

32

Lankinen, Kevin

6'2"

190

L

Helsinki, FIN

31

Šilovs, Artūrs

6'4"

203

L

Riga, LVA

Additionally, forward Dakota Joshua and goaltender Thatcher Demko have been placed on season-opening injured non-roster.

