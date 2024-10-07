Canucks Announce 2024.25 Opening Day Roster

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the club’s roster for opening day.
Forwards
#
NAME
HT
WT
SH
HOMETOWN
88
Åman, Nils
6'2"
179
L
Avesta, SWE
53
Blueger ,Teddy
6'0"
185
L
Riga, LVA
6
Boeser, Brock
6'1"
208
R
Burnsville, MN
74
DeBrusk, Jake
6'1"
198
L
Edmonton, AB
8
Garland, Conor
5'10"
165
R
Scituate, MA
20
Heinen, Danton
6'2"
195
L
Langley, BC
21
Höglander, Nils
5'9"
185
L
Bockträsk, SWE
9
Miller, J.T.
6'1"
218
L
East Palestine, OH
40
Pettersson, Elias
6'2"
176
L
Sundsvall, SWE
54
Räty, Aatu
6'2"
190
L
Oulu, FIN
44
Sherwood, Kiefer
6'0"
194
R
Columbus, OH
91
Sprong, Daniel
6'0"
195
R
Amsterdam, NED
24
Suter, Pius
5'11"
179
L
Zurich, CHE
Defencemen
#
NAME
HT
WT
SH
HOMETOWN
73
Desharnais, Vincent
6'7"
226
R
Laval, QC
27
Forbort, Derek
6'4"
216
L
Duluth, MN
51
Friedman, Mark
6'0"
185
R
Toronto, ON
17
Hronek, Filip
6'0"
190
R
Hradec Kralove, CZE
43
Hughes, Quinn
5'10"
180
L
Orlando, FL
47
Juulsen, Noah
6'2"
201
R
Surrey, BC
57
Myers, Tyler
6'8"
229
R
Houston, TX
7
Soucy, Carson
6'5"
208
L
Viking, AB
Goaltenders
#
NAME
HT
WT
CA
HOMETOWN
32
Lankinen, Kevin
6'2"
190
L
Helsinki, FIN
31
Šilovs, Artūrs
6'4"
203
L
Riga, LVA
Additionally, forward Dakota Joshua and goaltender Thatcher Demko have been placed on season-opening injured non-roster.