Canucks and Flames Hit the Ice for All-Canadian Matchup on Saturday Night

Saturday night hockey is back and the Vancouver Canucks are in action against the Calgary Flames for their fourth preseason game.

The all-Canadian matchup is scheduled for 6 pm PST from the Saddledome in Calgary as the Canucks look to fine tune their game ahead of the regular season.

The Story: Sprong Finding Comfort with Canucks

Daniel Sprong is back in the lineup on Saturday and has been gelling nicely with the group.

“I think all of us coming here early and getting settled and getting to know the guys, I think we've done a pretty good job bonding,” said Sprong. Even up in Penticton, we're all getting along great, and it's been a fun start.”

He’s excited for the all-Canadian matchup on Saturday and has felt the love from Canucks fans in Vancouver and Abbotsford.

“I’ve always played against Canadian teams, so now to be on the other side of it you realize how loud they are for you, it’s nice.”

You Should Know

Tocchet confirmed that Artūrs Šilovs will likely play the first two periods and Nikita Tolopilo will be the option for the third.

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game will be at 6 pm PST and is available for your viewing pleasure on Sportsnet and you can hear the radio call with the always smiling Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650.