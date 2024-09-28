Canucks and Flames Hit the Ice for All-Canadian Matchup on Saturday Night

Canucks_Flames_077 (1)
By Chris Faber

Saturday night hockey is back and the Vancouver Canucks are in action against the Calgary Flames for their fourth preseason game.

The all-Canadian matchup is scheduled for 6 pm PST from the Saddledome in Calgary as the Canucks look to fine tune their game ahead of the regular season.

The Story: Sprong Finding Comfort with Canucks

Daniel Sprong is back in the lineup on Saturday and has been gelling nicely with the group.

“I think all of us coming here early and getting settled and getting to know the guys, I think we've done a pretty good job bonding,” said Sprong. Even up in Penticton, we're all getting along great, and it's been a fun start.”

He’s excited for the all-Canadian matchup on Saturday and has felt the love from Canucks fans in Vancouver and Abbotsford.

“I’ve always played against Canadian teams, so now to be on the other side of it you realize how loud they are for you, it’s nice.”

You Should Know

Tocchet confirmed that Artūrs Šilovs will likely play the first two periods and Nikita Tolopilo will be the option for the third.

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game will be at 6 pm PST and is available for your viewing pleasure on Sportsnet and you can hear the radio call with the always smiling Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650.

News Feed

Canucks Scoot Down to Seattle for Third Game of Preseason

Vancouver Canucks Announce 2024.25 First Half Community & Fan Engagement Nights

Start Time for Vancouver Canucks Game on November 17 Changed to 7:00pm PT

Danton Heinen Back in Familiar Territory

Creating a Culture: How the Canucks’ Coaching Staff Utilizes Their Diverse Backgrounds to Find Success as a Team 

Daniel Sprong Dazzles, Jake DeBrusk Doubles Up to Lift Canucks 4-3 Over Flames

Building Blue: D-Petey Discusses Learning from Filip Hronek as He Prepares for First Full Season in North America

Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Canucks to 3-1 Victory over Kraken in Preseason Opener at Rogers Arena

Six Big Changes Coming to Rogers Arena

Canucks Commence Preseason at Rogers Arena with Matchup Against Seattle Kraken 

Nova Wolf’s Truth and Reconciliation Design Aims to Uplift Generations

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Molson Coors Beverage Company as Official Partner

'I’m trying to make a name for myself’: Sawyer Mynio Tackles his Second NHL Training Camp with Added Confidence

Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a One-Year Contract

Hard Work and Fun is the Perfect Combo for Max Sasson

'We have a hungry group’: Elias Pettersson is Ready to Build on Last Year’s Accomplishments

‘There were years where I had over 1200 practices’: Yogi Švejkovský Speaks about His Journey to Assistant Coach on the Vancouver Canucks

Canucks' Veteran Core Raise the Bar, Setting Higher Expectations this Season