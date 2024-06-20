Canucks Agree to Terms with Karlsson & McWard on One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

AGREED TO TERMS - PR - JUST 2
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Linus Karlsson and defenceman Cole McWard on one-year, two-way contracts.

Karlsson, 24, spent the majority of the 2023.24 season with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), tallying a career-high 60 points (23-37-60), 30 penalty minutes and a +9 plus/minus rating, adding two points (2-0-2) and 10 penalty minutes in six playoff games. He led all Abbotsford skaters in points (60) and ranked second in goals (23) and assists (37). Karlsson made his NHL debut on November 16, 2023, and played four regular season games and two playoff games with Vancouver.

In 132 career AHL games across two seasons, the Eksjö, Sweden native has 109 points (47-62-109), 102 penalty minutes, and a +5 plus/minus rating, along with four points (3-1-4) and 16 penalty minutes in 12 playoff contests. 

Karlsson was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and acquired on February 25th, 2019, in exchange for Jonathan Dahlen. 

McWard, 23, appeared in 57 regular season games for the Abbotsford Canucks in 2023.24, recording 17 points (4-13-17), 16 penalty minutes and a +5 plus/minus rating. In six playoff games, the right shot defenceman collected a point (0-1-1) and two penalty minutes. McWard also appeared in one NHL game with the Vancouver Canucks last season, bringing his NHL total to six career games played (1-0-1) all with Vancouver.  

Prior to his professional career, McWard appeared in 75 games across two seasons at The Ohio State University, recording 37 points (13-24-37), 10 penalty minutes, and a +8 plus/minus rating.  

The Fenton, MO native originally signed with Vancouver as an undrafted free agent on April 4th, 2023.

