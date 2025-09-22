CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARDS RILEY PATTERSON AND GABRIEL CHIAROT ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACTS

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forwards Riley Patterson and Gabriel Chiarot on three-year, entry-level contracts.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have been impressed by a number of our young players at both the showcase in Seattle and at Training Camp in Penticton,” said Allvin. “We are happy to sign two of them, Riley Patterson and Gabriel Chiarot. Riley is a right-shot centre prospect who has made strides working with our development group the past couple years, while Gabriel has good drive, work ethic, and tenacity, and also has a nose for the net.”

Patterson, 19, completed his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2024.25, recording 59 points (25-34-59), 19 penalty minutes, and a +9 plus/minus rating. The Burlington, ON native also appeared in 16 playoff games, posting 12 points (6-6-12) and eight penalty minutes.

The 6’0”, 192lbs forward has appeared in 132 games across two seasons, all with Barrie, registering 121 points (54-67-121), 29 penalty minutes, and a +16 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in 22 career playoff contests, scoring 15 points (8-7-15) and 15 penalty minutes.

Patterson was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 125th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Chiarot, 19, appeared in 66 games with the Brampton Steelheads during the 2024.25 season, registering 35 points (21-14-35), 60 penalty minutes, and a +21 plus/minus rating, adding one point (1-0-1) in six playoff contests. His 35 points were tied for seventh on Brampton, while his 21 goals were fifth.

In 114 career OHL games across two seasons, the 5’11”, 191lbs forward has recorded 45 points (26-19-45), 98 penalty minutes, and a +20 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in nine postseason games with the Steelheads, scoring one goal. The Hamilton, ON native made his first appearance in a Canucks uniform earlier this month during the team’s 2025 Prospect Showcase in Everett and Seattle, WA.

Chiarot was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round, 175th overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.