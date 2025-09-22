CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARDS RILEY PATTERSON AND GABRIEL CHIAROT ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACTS

CDC 11
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forwards Riley Patterson and Gabriel Chiarot on three-year, entry-level contracts.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have been impressed by a number of our young players at both the showcase in Seattle and at Training Camp in Penticton,” said Allvin. “We are happy to sign two of them, Riley Patterson and Gabriel Chiarot. Riley is a right-shot centre prospect who has made strides working with our development group the past couple years, while Gabriel has good drive, work ethic, and tenacity, and also has a nose for the net.”

Patterson, 19, completed his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2024.25, recording 59 points (25-34-59), 19 penalty minutes, and a +9 plus/minus rating. The Burlington, ON native also appeared in 16 playoff games, posting 12 points (6-6-12) and eight penalty minutes.

The 6’0”, 192lbs forward has appeared in 132 games across two seasons, all with Barrie, registering 121 points (54-67-121), 29 penalty minutes, and a +16 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in 22 career playoff contests, scoring 15 points (8-7-15) and 15 penalty minutes.

Patterson was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 125th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Chiarot, 19, appeared in 66 games with the Brampton Steelheads during the 2024.25 season, registering 35 points (21-14-35), 60 penalty minutes, and a +21 plus/minus rating, adding one point (1-0-1) in six playoff contests. His 35 points were tied for seventh on Brampton, while his 21 goals were fifth.

In 114 career OHL games across two seasons, the 5’11”, 191lbs forward has recorded 45 points (26-19-45), 98 penalty minutes, and a +20 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in nine postseason games with the Steelheads, scoring one goal. The Hamilton, ON native made his first appearance in a Canucks uniform earlier this month during the team’s 2025 Prospect Showcase in Everett and Seattle, WA.

Chiarot was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round, 175th overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

CANUCKS TO RECOGNIZE NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

Patrik Allvin and Max Sasson Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 3 of Canucks Training Camp

Canucks Begin Preseason in Seattle with Sunday Night Battle Against Kraken

Wrapping Up Day 3 of Training Camp

Kevin Lankinen and Aatu Räty Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 2 of Canucks Training Camp

Kevin Dean Brings Energy and Teaching Mindset to First Canucks Camp

Wrapping Up Day Two of Canucks Training Camp

Kiefer Sherwood and Filip Chytil Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 1 of Canucks Training Camp

Veteran Blue Line Emphasizes Consistency as Canucks Look Ahead

Wrapping Up Day One of Canucks Training Camp

Things to Know for Training Camp

Summer Stories: From European Getaways to Waterslide Adventure

Adam Foote, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin Speak Ahead of 2025 Training Camp

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Building Blue: ‘This is where the fun starts’: Vilmer Alriksson is Ready for His Rookie Season of Pro Hockey 

CANUCKS EXTEND ABBOTSFORD HEAD COACH MANNY MALHOTRA

Highlights and Quotes from This Weekend’s Prospect Showcase

Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander and Braeden Cootes Discuss Excitement for Prospect Showcase