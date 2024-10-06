Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Nils Höglander on a Three-Year Contract Extension

AGREED TO TERMS - CDC - HOG
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Nils Höglander on a three-year contract extension with a $3 million AAV.

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” said Allvin. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

Höglander, 23, appeared in 80 games for the Canucks last season, recording 36 points (24-12-36), 51 penalty minutes, and a +23 plus/minus rating while setting career highs in goals (24), points (36) and plus/minus rating (+23). In addition, Höglander made his NHL playoff debut accumulating two points (1-1-2) and two penalty minutes in 11 games played.

In 221 career NHL games, all spent with Vancouver, the 5’9”, 185-pound winger has posted 90 points (50-40-90) and 97 penalty minutes.

A native of Bockträsk, Sweden, Höglander has represented his country on numerous occasions, earning gold at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge (2016) and bronze at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2018) and IIHF World Junior Championships (2020).

Höglander was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round, 40th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

