Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Dakota Joshua on a Four-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Dakota Joshua on a four-year contract with a $3.25 million AAV.

“Dakota had a strong season for us and took some big steps forward in his game,” said Allvin. “We really like his size, his speed and physicality. He fit in well with our system and the way we want to play hockey and I look forward to watching him to continue to develop under our coaching staff.”

Joshua, 28, appeared in 63 games for the Canucks this season, tallying 32 points (18-14-32), 60 penalty minutes and a +19 plus-minus rating. His goal, assist, and point totals all set new career-highs, having previously been set during the 2022.23 season.

The 6’3”, 206lbs forward has played 184 career regular season NHL games split between Vancouver and St. Louis, recording 64 points (33-31-64), 143 penalty minutes and a +6 plus/minus rating. He has also appeared in 14 post-season matchups, recording eight points (4-4-8), 10 penalty minutes, and a +1 plus/minus rating.

Prior to his time in the NHL, the Dearborn, MI native spent four years at The Ohio State University, recording 100 points (41-59-100) across 128 career games, and helped the Buckeyes capture the Big 10 Conference Regular Season Championship in 2018.19.

Joshua was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round, 128th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.