CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DREW O’CONNOR ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Drew O’Connor on a two-year contract extension with a $2.5M AAV.

“Drew has really made a good first impression since joining our team from Pittsburgh at the beginning of the month,” said Allvin. “We like his size, speed and ability to get in on the forecheck and hound pucks. Our staff also feel confident that they can help Drew take his game to another level and we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Vancouver Canucks.”

O’Connor, 26, has appeared in 57 games this season, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks, collecting 18 points (8-10-18) and 22 penalty minutes. He set career-highs in goals (16), assists (17) and points (33) with the Penguins during the 2023.24 season, while averaging a career-high 15:45 time on ice.

The 6’4”, 209 lbs forward has appeared in 214 career NHL games over parts of five seasons split between Pittsburgh and Vancouver, recording 68 points (32-36-68) and 60 penalty minutes. He has also played in two career Stanley Cup playoff games, both during the 2021.22 season.

A Chatham, NJ native, O’Connor represented the United States at the 2023 World Championships, registering eight points (3-5-8) in 10 games, helping the Americans to a fourth-place finish.

O’Connor was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins to an entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2020.