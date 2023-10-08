News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Training Camp Preview

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

Canucks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Toronto

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

“As we work towards becoming a tougher team to play against, Sam will add some grit and sandpaper to our line-up,” said Allvin. “We also like the way he skates and can back players off with his speed. He is a good addition to our forward group and has shown he can also use his speed effectively in a penalty killing role.”

Lafferty, 28, split the 2022.23 season between the Toronto Maple Leafs where he recorded six points (2-4-6) and nine penalty minutes in 19 games played, and appeared in 51 games with the Chicago Blackhawks accumulating 21 points (10-11-21) and 28 penalty minutes. 

In 210 career regular season games split between Pittsburgh, Chicago and Toronto, the 6’2”, 205-pound forward has collected 59 points (23-36-59) and 118 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 10 career playoff games with the Penguins and Maple Leafs, tallying 3 points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes.

A product of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Lafferty has represented his country on the international at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Lafferty was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round, 114th overall in the 2014 NHL Enty Draft.