Canucks Acquire Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club acquired forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

“First of all, I want to thank Kuzy for all that he did for the Vancouver Canucks. Andrei worked hard at improving his game and trying to adjust to life as a pro in North America,” said Allvin. “In acquiring Elias Lindholm we feel that he vastly improves our hockey team. He is a proven front line performer and will give head coach Rick Tocchet some more options when putting together our top two lines.”

Lindholm, 29, has appeared in 49 games with the Flames this season, registering 32 points (9-23-32) and 21 penalty minutes. The 6’1” 202-pound forward was named alternate captain for Calgary this season and led all Flames forwards in time on ice per game, averaging 20:45. After an impressive start to the season, Lindholm is set to make his NHL All-Star debut in Toronto this weekend.

In 792 career regular season NHL games split between Calgary and Carolina, Lindholm has collected 545 points (212-333-545), 197 penalty minutes and a +21 plus/minus rating. The Boden, Sweden native has also appeared in 27 career playoff games, tallying 17 points (8-9-17) and 12 penalty minutes.

Internationally, Lindholm has competed for Team Sweden on numerous occasions and including a gold medal in the 2017 World Championships and two silver medals in the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships.

Lindholm was initially selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round fifth overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.