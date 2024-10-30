Building Blue: Young Blue Liner Elias Pettersson Brings Confidence and Composure to First AHL Season

We are seven games into the Abbotsford Canucks’ season, and we are seeing a 20-year-old defenceman start to make a good impression with his coaching staff from his ability to be a two-way defenceman at five-on-five and a heavily relied upon penalty killer.

Elias Pettersson has just started his first full AHL season and is picking up valuable experience after three successful years playing pro hockey in Sweden as a teenager.

Abbotsford Head Coach Manny Malhotra says Pettersson has quickly found his confidence, noting that the young blue liner understands who he is as a player and knows what he needs to work on to be a successful player in the AHL, and similarly, to hopefully make the jump to the NHL.

His reliability on the back end has gained him the trust of his teammates and coaching staff through his sharp decision-making and situational awareness.

“He makes the right reads, he's confident and quick to get to places that he needs to be, which is the first thing I see. The second is his play with the puck. Again, he gets to places quickly, knows where his options are, and doesn't overcomplicate things for himself,” Malhotra said.

Pettersson credits some of that confidence to playing in the Swedish Hockey League with Örebro HK at 17 years old. The SHL is one of the top-five professional hockey leagues in the world, and the average age hovers around 26.

Figuring out how to play against seasoned veterans prepared him for the physical and mental demands of the professional game in North America.

“It's pretty hard for a young guy to come up in the SHL, but I also think it's really good,” Pettersson said. “It helped me to play against men at a young age. I think I've taken a lot of experience from Sweden to here, and I think I'm learning every day and gaining more confidence every day.”

He is continuing to learn a lot just by being around pros every day and seeing how they handle different situations at and away from the rink.

As he continues to put in the work, gain experience, and build his confidence, that will continue to grow and will translate as he gets older, stronger, faster, and even more experienced.

“I think, like most things in life, when you do them with confidence you do them better – you learn quicker,” Malhotra said. “The fact that he's showing that level of confidence now is a very promising trait for him.”