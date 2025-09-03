Building Blue: ‘Vancouver has been like a new home for me’: Jonathan Lekkerimäki is Excited for Second Season in North America

Following a season where he won a Calder Cup, played in 24 NHL games, and learned to live on his own, Jonathan Lekkerimäki is excited about creating a successful sequel in his second season of pro hockey in North America.
The young sniper from Sweden turned 21 this summer and is now in Vancouver to prepare for another year of Canucks hockey. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft has undergone significant life changes in the past year and feels like he has matured a lot in the past 12 months.
With the help of his girlfriend, who he credits with being a fantastic cook, Lekkerimäki enjoyed living in his own apartment during his time in Vancouver and Abbotsford.
“Vancouver has been like a new home for me. And it’s been warmer there than it is in Sweden right now,” he said with a laugh.
He also gave credit to development coach Mikael Samuelsson for giving him advice on and off the ice, as Samuelsson came over to North America at an early age and played primarily in the AHL during his first pro season away from home.
His rookie season in North America peaked when the Abbotsford Canucks climbed the mountain and won the Calder Cup.
“That group was special. I mean, we didn’t lose two games in a row since February, I think. So, yeah, that’s pretty good. It was nice to win the Calder Cup, and we had some good dinners with the team after,” said Lekkerimäki.
“It was special in Abbotsford, just a great atmosphere, the fans were really good. Playing some meaningful games is always fun. So, I tried to learn from that. It was a really good experience to play in those tight games and those series.”