Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki Prepares for North America in the Next Chapter of his Young Hockey Career

The 19-year-old worked his way into the AHL lineup for six games this past season and notched a goal and an assist with the Abbotsford Canucks. Though his time was short with Abbotsford, he learned a lot of valuable lessons and feels that the time spent in the AHL will help him hit the ground running in the fall.

“It was a good experience for me to play a few games in the AHL and I learned that it's a tough league, it is a fast league and [there is] a lot of physical play. It was good to play in those types of games,” Lekkerimäki said.

This summer is an important one for the young winger as he looks to transition his game to playing in a smaller rink full-time. Lekkerimäki has never prepared for a season of pro hockey in North America but did learn a lot about what worked well for him to stay physically fit and healthy last season.

He did not take much time off for the offseason and started his offseason training at the end of May. This long runway will give Lekkerimäki a chance to come into training camp and show that he can fit in with the NHL and AHL players at camp.

“I need to get stronger and bigger so I can take some hits and make some hits too,” said Lekkerimäki about coming over the pond and playing in North America. “I like to be a physical player, maybe the most when I’m mad.”

Improving his skating is another offseason goal for Lekkerimäki so that he will be able to create space for himself in the North American game.

When asked about what he wants to show to the Canucks’ coaches at training camp, Lekkerimäki spoke about wanting to display his strengths and letting them see the type of player that he can be.

One of the strengths of Lekkerimäki’s game is his work on the man advantage. He primarily played the left half-wall in the SHL but saw time in the bumper with Abbotsford in his AHL stint.

“I love playing with the puck on my stick,” said Lekkerimäki about his favourite part of being on a power play unit. “I like the man-advantage because we are getting lots of pressure on the goalies and then hopefully scoring too.”

Lekkerimäki has seen his confidence steadily rise throughout the 2023-24 hockey year and he now takes all his good vibes into the offseason, where he is already working to prepare himself for the new challenge of playing his rookie season in North America.

Next year is certainly not going to be easy for the 19-year-old but there is a support system in place from the organization to give him the best chance to develop and grow his game.