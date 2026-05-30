Building Blue: Gabe Chiarot’s Path the Memorial Cup Final

Gabe Chiarot Mem Cup Goal vs Everett
By Chris Faber

After 83 games this season, there is one final spin on the sheet in Gabriel Chiarot’s 2025-26 season, and he wants to close out the year by raising the Memorial Cup.  

The Vancouver Canucks’ sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft joined the Kitchener Rangers at the trade deadline, and the team has been a runaway locomotive that keeps gaining momentum with every big game that they play.  

“There’s so much belief in this room,” said Chiarot. “When we are playing our game, we know we are the best team in the tournament.”  

Chiarot came up big for his Rangers in the biggest matchup of the tournament. The Rangers matched up against the powerhouse Everett Silvertips in their second game of the tournament and left the ice with a commanding, 6-2 victory.  

“It was a good feeling beating them. They’re a good team, and we obviously thought they were the best out of the other two there that we played against,” he said.  

“It was really good to get to win, and we know what we need to do to get the win.”  

A relentless forecheck and commitment to playing more physical than their opposition are two key pieces of the Rangers’ recipe for success. These two traits fit well with Chiarot’s skillset, and he is thriving in his role.  

Chiarot also knows the value of getting big games like this under his belt as a 19-year-old for his development. These high-stakes games teach a young player the drive needed to achieve greatness.  

“Knowing how to play in playoff-style hockey and having a deep playoff run with these big moments is something I’m going to carry with me throughout my whole career,” said Chiarot.

Sunday’s matchup is going to be a true showcase of the CHL’s top two teams. The Rangers finished the season with a 47-14-7 record before going 16-2 on their way to an OHL championship.  

The Silvertips led the WHL through the regular season with a 57-8-3 record and matched the Rangers’ 16-2 record on their way to the WHL championship. They are led by Carter Bear, who was the 13th overall pick in the 2025 draft and Landon DuPont, who is a projected top pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.  

Host city Kelowna is surely in for fireworks on Sunday evening when these two titans clash for a chance to claim the Memorial Cup and be known as the top CHL team from the 2025-26 season.  

Chiarot wants to treat Sunday’s game like any other outing this season; skate hard, outwork the opposition, and play with confidence.  

The Memorial Cup final begins at 4:00 p.m. PT.  

Buckle up.

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