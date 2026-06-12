Aatu Räty and Gabriel Chiarot Reflect on Championship Runs on Canucks Insider Podcast

Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Räty is fresh off a gold medal-winning performance with Finland at the IIHF World Championship, while Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot recently captured the Memorial Cup with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers. They join Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to reflect on their championship experiences and the lessons they’ll carry forward.

Räty helped Finland secure a 1-0 overtime win over Switzerland in the gold medal game. He shared that the team’s depth and strong bond played key roles in their success. The tournament marked his first appearance with Finland’s men’s national team after previously representing the junior national teams.

“Some of my best friends are from those teams, so it’s really special. Being able to do the same thing with the men’s team was really great,” Räty said. “When I play for Finland, the team chemistry is always great, and the team spirit is always one of the best things. So many good guys and guys that have the same goals; it’s always great to be part of that.”

He also discusses competing against Linus Karlsson, Filip Hronek, and Max Sasson at the tournament, the celebrations in Helsinki following Finland’s gold medal victory, and even introduces viewers to his dog Appa.

Meanwhile, Chiarot reflects on winning the Memorial Cup, his journey with the Rangers, and what lies ahead as he continues his development.

“My whole junior career, I’ve never made it past the first round of playoffs, so it was really nice to get that experience, learn how it is, and what you have to do to win,” Chiarot said. “Playing in those big moments is huge, and it’s something I’ll carry with me my whole career.”

Listen to this and much more as Räty and Chiarot join Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.