Building Blue: Elias Pettersson Looks Forward to NHL-Level Battles at Canucks Training Camp

An eight-game AHL stint isn’t the largest sample size to draw from, but for 20-year-old defenceman Elias Pettersson, it wasn’t just about the ice time in games that set him up for a successful summer as he prepares for his first full pro season in North America.

The 6’4”, 210-pound Swede played in eight games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season and was able to work with the Canucks’ development staff to establish a plan for his summer that would prepare him for the laborious demands of an AHL season.

Pettersson has been working out in his hometown of Västerås this summer. He set himself up with a personal trainer through the offseason and has been able to get a ton of ice and time in the gym to work on many different parts of his game.

Though Pettersson will tell you he wants to improve his all-around game and has room to grow in every skill, his main focus of the summer is working on his speed and quickness.

"I’ve worked a lot on my agility and quickening up how I move from A to B,” said Pettersson. “I feel like with the rink being smaller, I need to be quicker in the corners. I’ve spent a lot of time working on my speed this summer but also just working on improving shooting, puck skills, physicality, everything really.”

There is a transition for Pettersson, coming from the Swedish rinks to the AHL rinks. The ice is tighter and that requires a player to make quicker decisions and be confident in a structure to know where to go with the puck. Pettersson learned the base of the Canucks’ structure last season and took that into the summer, where he could focus on improving the skills he needs to be successful on the Abbotsford Canucks’ blueline.