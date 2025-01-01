Building Blue: Early Insights of 12 Canucks’ Prospects from the 2024-25 Season

As we look forward to another year of Vancouver Canucks hockey, we first wanted to take a look back at the first half of the season for our prospects.

Let’s explore 12 Canucks’ prospects and what they have done so far this season.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, 5’11”, 172 lbs

This time last year, Jonathan Lekkerimäki was playing in the World Junior Championships and now he is playing pro hockey in North America.

The 20-year-old winger has 12 goals and four assists in 19 games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) and has gotten into five NHL games with the Canucks. Lekkerimäki scored one goal in his five-game stint at the NHL level.