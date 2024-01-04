Building Blue: Aatu Räty is Finding Consistency with Experience in Abbotsford

Though the points are up from last season, Räty is more focused on developing, continuing to build habits and continuing to work on improving his skating. Abbotsford General Manager Ryan Johnson has preached about the players having the same mentality and approach to work whether it be practice at 9:00 am on Monday or game time on a Friday at 7:00 pm.

Räty has bought in and believes in the work throughout the week being the most important thing for his game right now. He’s taking extra time with teammates after practice to work on plays on both special teams and at five-on-five with linemates. Räty is also grabbing as much time as he can with development coaches Daniel and Henrik Sedin as well as assistant coach Jeff Ulmer.

Another addition to the young player's game has been the extra work he is able to put in away from the rink. As Räty matures, he is picking up little things that are helping him stay healthy and fresh throughout the season. He’s consistently doing yoga on his own and has learned to trust in the strength and conditioning program that the Canucks have for him.

Two areas where Räty has stepped up his game away from the rink are his stretching and his core workouts. He’s got a gym at home that he is able to use as well as all the time he spends at the rink.

“Right now, I’m in a routine that I want to keep on,” said Räty. “It's all about what makes your body feel good. We have a good thing going here in Abbotsford. I’ve never seen the ice machine come on the ice to kick us off, so I guess we can be out there however long we want to be. And we have a lot of coaches that will stay out to help or even the older guys here will stay out and they always have tips too.”

Räty is usually one of the last players off the ice and claims that being one of the youngest guys on the team motivates him to continue to put in the extra work. He’s always looking for 20 minutes of extra work around a 45-minute practice and spends a lot of time working on skating drills he’s been taught or will work with linemates to talk their way through plays in both the offensive and defensive zones.

“The AHL schedule is interesting,” said Räty. “There are times that you know the schedule isn't that busy so you definitely have to get to work but it's a hard thing because there's no formula when you know you're doing it and sometimes I’m questioning myself. For example, if we play on Friday and Saturday, do I want to stay really fresh for the games, or do I want to take this time and do an extra workout and do extra work? I can’t overthink it because there's no perfect way to do it.”

His own day-to-day grind has been something that Räty is beginning to feel confident about. He’s not letting himself get down because he hasn’t scored in a few games, and instead, is evaluating his game based on how he is helping the team and fitting in well with the structure.

It’s another part of how the AHL team is working to be on the same page as the NHL team.