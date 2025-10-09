Adam Foote Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Prior to Tomorrow's Home Opener

Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss his excitement for his first season as an NHL Head Coach, the team’s preparation throughout training camp and the preseason, and his thoughts up and down the lineup.

Foote’s coaching debut as an NHL head coach will come at tomorrow’s home opener against the Calgary Flames, where he expressed both excitement and some nerves at the upcoming milestone in his career.

“I’m sure I’ll be nervous tomorrow, or a little bit probably excited,” Foote said, before going on to highlight the confidence he has in the team’s overall preparation, and how the work they’ve put in will allow the team to start off strong in the season.

“We have to approach tomorrow or every game like we’re getting the team’s best, and we just stick to what we’ve been working on and continue to believe it, and things should fall in place,” Foote said.

Foote had previously served as an Assistant Coach for the Canucks for the last three seasons, focusing predominantly on defence. When asked about his coaching style as a head coach, Foote expressed that a fixed structure remained an important part of the team’s identity, but also that situational adaptability was key.

“We’ll adapt to our opponents and adapt to what we have, and take [it] from there.”

The leadership group has been a positive focal point of this Canucks team, a fact that Foote believes as well. He regards the leaders, and the conversations he has had with them throughout the offseason and training camp as a significant reason that he is so confident in the group overall.

“I think what I like most is the commitment they made to it,” Foote said. “It wasn’t just yeah, yeah, okay, it’s another leadership meeting. They [are] really taking it seriously.”

Foote also answered questions regarding the team’s defense corps, a major positive, while also touching on his relationship with forward Elias Pettersson, and his thoughts on the top line of DeBrusk, Pettersson, and Boeser.

“It’s a good D. That’s a good D corps,” Foote said, in no uncertain terms.

In regard to Pettersson, he said that Pettersson has matured and has shown personal growth.

“He really wanted to do it and show his teammates and everyone what type of player he is, and when he chose to do that, that’s on him, and he chose to do that,” Foote said. He also described the top line, which Pettersson centres, as “playing with some zip.”.

Foote’s final thoughts were simple, and a message that will hopefully be carried throughout the season.

“I just want to see the guys have fun and apply what they worked hard at.”

The Canucks open their season against the Calgary Flames Thursday evening at 7:00PM.

Watch the latest episode here: