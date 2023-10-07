$750,000 Superjackpot Estimated for Canucks Opening Night 50/50 Raffle

Vancouver, B.C. – The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) announced today that the 50/50 raffle for the last preseason game against the Calgary Flames, on Friday, October 6th, will be combined with the raffle on Wednesday, October 11th, for the 2023.24 regular season home opener. It is anticipated that the ‘Superjackpot’ could reach $750,000.

Sales opened at 12:00 p.m. PT, Friday, October 6th and will continue through Wednesday, October 11th. All sales will close at the end of the 2nd intermission on Wednesday, October 11th vs. Edmonton. The draw will be conducted once sales close.

Tickets for each 50/50 raffle are available for purchase at canucks.com/online5050. Funds raised from 50/50 raffles go to the Canucks for Kids Fund in support of their core beneficiaries and charities across BC, including the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Fans can select from one of five ticket pack options:

500 Tickets for $100

200 Tickets for $50

50 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

1 Ticket for $5

The take-home prize is fifty percent (50%) of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/online5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.