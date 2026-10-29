Projected Lineup: Oct. 29 vs. Boston

Projected Lineup_Web_Neighbours
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The top three forward lines will have a new look when the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m., Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Head Coach Jim Montgomery made numerous swaps among the team's top nine forwards for Wednesday's practice. 

Jake Neighbours was elevated to the top line alongside Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud. Pavel Buchnevich was put on the second-line wing, skating with Mason McTavish and Jonatan Berggren. And the third line consisted of Dylan Holloway, Dalibor Dvorsky and Connor McMichael. 

"We've kept twosomes together primarily on every line and we're just looking for a spark," Montgomery said. "Maybe there's chemistry that's going to happen on one of the lines. We've left the lines the same for 12 games and we haven't produced at the level that we should be... We're not sustaining the kind of chemistry we would like from our lines creating offense."

The fourth line and the defense pairings appear to be remaining intact. 

Thursday's morning skate was optional. The below projected lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Pavel Buchnevich - Mason McTavish - Jonatan Berggren
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Connor McMichael
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Defense

Philip Broberg - Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Justin Barron - Adam Jiricek

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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