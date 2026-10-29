Projected Lineup: Oct. 29 vs. Boston

The top three forward lines will have a new look when the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m., Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Head Coach Jim Montgomery made numerous swaps among the team's top nine forwards for Wednesday's practice.

Jake Neighbours was elevated to the top line alongside Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud. Pavel Buchnevich was put on the second-line wing, skating with Mason McTavish and Jonatan Berggren. And the third line consisted of Dylan Holloway, Dalibor Dvorsky and Connor McMichael.

"We've kept twosomes together primarily on every line and we're just looking for a spark," Montgomery said. "Maybe there's chemistry that's going to happen on one of the lines. We've left the lines the same for 12 games and we haven't produced at the level that we should be... We're not sustaining the kind of chemistry we would like from our lines creating offense."

The fourth line and the defense pairings appear to be remaining intact.

Thursday's morning skate was optional. The below projected lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Enterprise Center.