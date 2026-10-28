Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

preview_BOS_10-29
By Caleb Herrera
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues lost their second consecutive game at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, falling 2-0 to the Montreal Canadiens. They will look to bounce back against the Boston Bruins on Thursday in the finale of their five-game homestand, aiming for a winning 3-2 record. 

Thursday's game will be the first of two meetings between these teams this season. The Bruins swept the 2025-26 regular season series against St. Louis, winning both games by identical 5-2 scores. 

The Blues will wear their 2019 royal blue alternate jerseys for the first time this season. 

What: Blues vs. Bruins
When: Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis
Watch: Blue Note+
Listen: 101 ESPN
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES Robert Thomas put it best postgame - sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the opposing goaltender.

The Blues had 46 shots on goal in Tuesday's loss, their highest offensive output of the season and the team's first time recording 40+ shots on goal since March 2, 2025.

"I think most of the second and third periods, we wanted to play a more territorial game, be in the offensive zone more and try to tilt the ice that way," Thomas said. "I think we did a really good job of that and it just comes down to putting them in the net. If you play like that most nights, you're going to like your results and unfortunately we weren't able to get that." 

Montreal goaltender Jacob Fowler stopped all 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, marking the first time the Blues were shut out in consecutive home games since October 2009. 

Former Blue Zachary Bolduc and forward Florian Xhekaj (his first NHL goal) were the goal scorers for Montreal. On special teams, the Blues' power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was perfect on all three attempts. Jordan Binnington made 18 saves on 20 shots. 

BRUINS The Boston Bruins currently sit in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 9-3-1 record, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. After missing the postseason in 2024-25, the Bruins returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past postseason but were eliminated by the Buffalo Sabres in six games. 

The Bruins defied expectations last year by making the playoffs, but General Manager Don Sweeney knew that the roster needed to improve to keep their success sustainable. Sweeney's biggest move this offseason was acquiring forward J.J. Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for two draft picks. The 24-year-old winger scored 25 goals and 47 points in 82 games played with the Mammoth last season and has nine points in the Bruins' first 13 games this year. 

Sweeney also extended new deals to forwards Frasier Minten (seven-year contract), Marat Khusnutdinov (three-year contract) and Matthew Poitras (one-year, two-way contract).

The Bruins acquired defenseman Will Borgen from the New York Rangers on July 1 and signed defenseman Connor Clifton to a two-year contract. Additionally, forwards Brian Gaunce and Brett Halonen, defenseman Maxime Guenette and goaltender Jesper Patera joined the organization as depth pieces. 

Boston also had their fair share of departures. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was traded to the New York Rangers, forward Fabian Lysell was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Andrew Peeke signed with the Utah Mammoth as an unrestricted free agent.

Led by Head Coach Marco Sturm and captain David Pastrnak, the Bruins are evolving. Long known for their grit and physicality, Boston is fusing that identity with the speed and skill of a rising youth movement. Pastrnak leads the offense with seven goals and 18 points, while goaltenders Jeremy Swayman (7-2) and Michael DiPietro (2-1) man the Bruins' crease. 

The Bruins are coming off a 2-1 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Thomas, Holloway and Montgomery after loss at home vs. Canadiens

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES The Blues need an offensive lifeline, entering Thursday's game having not scored in 123:55. Robert Thomas acknowledged that the scoring chances are there but knows that the team needs to execute. It would be a remarkable, tone-setting moment in his first season as captain to knock down that first domino himself, reminding the Blues how effective they can be offensively. Thomas has four goals and two assists in nine career games against the Bruins. 

BRUINS Elias Lindholm is on a three-game point streak, recording one goal and three assists in that span. He centers the Bruins' third line with Casey Mittelstadt and rookie James Hagens on his wings, and plays on both special teams units. Lindholm is an effective 200-foot player who is strong in his defensive zone and on faceoffs, currently winning 59.4% of his draws. He has two goals and 15 assists in 26 games against the Blues in his career.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in four of their last six games against Boston, going 6-for-15 (40%) in that stretch.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has points in four of his last five games against the Bruins (1g, 4a).
  • With an assist on Thursday, Thomas (333) would pass Brian Sutter (333) for sole possession of fourth place on the Blues all-time franchise list.

Gameday Guide

Find out everything you need to know if you're headed to today's game.

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