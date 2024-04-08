Everyone is part of the family at a Blue Jackets gameday

“It’s a one-of-a-kind space. There's no other space like it; no other arenas have it, especially in the NHL,” Rosenberg said. “Knowing that we're a part of something that is truly unique and individual to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nationwide Arena and knowing that we're offering an experience that can be enjoyed just as much by the first-time fans versus the longtime season ticket holders versus the people who know nothing about hockey, regardless of who they are.

“They can come in here and see all the cool lights and sounds of this space and truly enjoy their time regardless of who they are. So, we're giving a good experience, and we've gotten great reactions and feedback from it so far, and I think it's all uphill from here."

The Fan Zone is located on the main concourse near section 118 and is open to all fans who come to a Blue Jackets game free of charge. Rosenberg said working in the Fan Zone is a job that requires making changes on the fly but loves being able to make fans’ gameday more enjoyable.

Rosenberg spends every game inside the Fan Zone, meaning the way he watches the Jackets play is unique.

“Luckily, we have this giant nine-screen TV that is kind of the best possible place to watch it other than from really good seats because it looks incredible on there,” he said. “We have speakers all over to hear the broadcast. There are a lot of fans that if they want to get away from the chaos of the bowl, they just come sit in here and watch the game for a few minutes just to get away from it and then go back. It really is a special space for that.”

Despite all of the fun opportunities Nationwide Arena offers, some fans will keep coming back to simply see the team play in person and be a part of all the excitement that live sports bring.

Charlie Scott, a nine-year season ticket holder, grew up watching hockey on TV but didn’t get to experience it live until the Jackets came to Columbus.

Despite being a basketball referee, Scott says watching hockey is unmatched.

“Oh, I just love it. The atmosphere is great, and I think this is the most exciting sport to watch in person,” Scott said at the April 4 game vs. the New York Islanders. “You know, I'm a big basketball guy, but I would rather watch this than basketball in person. I think it's just a fast game. And that's what's fun.”

Scott said that he is from a small town in Ohio called Perrysville, which is more than an hour drive away from Nationwide Arena. Yet, he never stops making the almost three-hour round trip to see the Blue Jackets play.

“I’ve always been in 118, first row where the Zamboni comes out,” Scott said. “I love it. I will never give up those seats. I’ve got extra knee room, and we got the little ledge in front of us. Plus, we get to talk to the ice people all the time.”

He has made lifelong friendships with the people he has met during his time as a season ticket holder. On top of that, he said he has many fond memories of his time as part of the 5th Line.

“Probably my favorite memory, I got picked as a season ticket holder to have lunch with Nick Foligno,” Scott said. “I got to sit there and talk to him for about an hour and a half. Got our pictures. And I had kind of a relationship with him because every time I would see him at a signing, he would joke with me and I would joke back and stuff. A close second is the Tampa Bay series, when we swept them.”