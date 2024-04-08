Everyone is part of the family at a Blue Jackets gameday

There is so much that goes into a Columbus Blue Jackets gameday at Nationwide Arena.
On a game-to-game basis, almost 20,000 fans and employees may be traveling from all over to get to a CBJ game, and all of them will enjoy varying experiences within the confines of Nationwide Arena.
As the 2023-24 season nears its conclusion, there are many stories to be shared. Whether it be from a fan’s first game or an usher’s 24th year working at Nationwide Arena, the memories made here will last forever.
The Walter family – Brian and Jessica Walter as well as daughter Vivian – traveled to Columbus from Virginia over spring break and couldn’t leave without coming to a Jackets game. The April 1 game against Colorado was Vivian’s first game, making the experience more special.
“It's been a while since I've been to a hockey game, so I'm just excited to be here with all the excitement and watch it,” Jessica Walter said. “To watch her see it for the first time in person is pretty cool.”
The family made sure to get up to the glass during warmups to give Vivian an up-close look at the players. She held up a sign that said “My 1st Hockey Game,” with a “Go Jackets!!!” at the top.
“She likes all the lights, excitement, all the people,” Jessica said. “She's been super excited to go to a hockey game today. When she woke up, she was just like ‘I want to go to the hockey game.’”
And that is exactly what Vivian was in for as the Jackets secured a 4-1 win over the Avalanche to commemorate her first game.
Brian Walter, a Columbus native, doesn’t miss a game despite having to watch each night on his phone. Brian and Jessica have traveled to Washington D.C. to watch the Jackets take on the Capitals over the years.
“I like coming back, just seeing what’s changed,” he said. “There's always something new, and it's fun to see how the city is evolving. The experiences are different every time we come. There are always more things to offer.”
While young Vivian was enjoying her first game, Harold Nims was making his return to Nationwide Arena. It was a special occasion, as the 100-year-old World War II veteran was recognized as the team’s Elk+Elk Military Honoree for the game against Colorado.