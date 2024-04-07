COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski had two goals and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who handed the Philadelphia Flyers their seventh straight loss with a 6-2 win at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.
Werenski has 3 points, Blue Jackets hand Flyers 7th straight loss
Columbus gets 6 goals from defensemen; Philadelphia falls out of wild-card spot in East
All six Columbus goals were scored by defensemen, tying the Washington Capitals (Dec. 4, 1992) for the most by defensemen in an NHL game.
“It’s definitely different,” Werenski said. “On the bench we were talking about it after the sixth one, that it had to be some sort of record. It’s always nice when the defense scores. Tonight, six of them, so it’s pretty good.”
Damon Severson scored twice, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Blue Jackets (26-39-12), who have won three of four. Jet Greaves made 37 saves.
“Unfortunately, where we are (in the standings), we're just trying to play hockey and build a good culture and a good foundation for the guys who are going to be here moving forward,” Severson said. “Tonight was just a good night from the [defensemen].”
Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning each scored his first NHL goal, and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves for the Flyers (36-31-11), who are 0-5-2 in their past seven.
Philadelphia is tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference but have played one more game.
“We had some chances, we just have not been able to execute,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We're having problems scoring goals, and goals are going in easy on us. I thought were a little bit sloppy, a little bit loose tonight in front of our goalie."
Erik Gudbranson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 12:08 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point.
Severson made it 2-0 at 18:54, beating Ersson with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle off a cross-ice pass from Werenski.
“Just not good enough in the first period,” Flyers forward Scott Laughton said. “Come out flat. It falls on some of our older guys, and especially me. We’ve got to get this group ready to go. It’s not good enough.”
Severson pushed it to 3-0 at 8:23. He one-timed a return pass from Gaudreau in the left circle past Ersson.
Lycksell cut it to 3-1 at 14:32, finishing a pass from Garnet Hathaway at the left post on a 2-on-1 rush.
Nick Blankenburg made it 4-1 at 15:20 with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point for his first goal of the season.
Werenski extended the lead to 5-1 at 9:23 of the third period with a power-play goal, beating Ersson with a wrist shot from the left point through traffic.
“It wasn’t planned that way,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said of the defensemen’s offensive production. “They took charge. Their gap control was right for all six defensemen. They made the right plays and when you play like that, good things happen. It’s exciting for our team when those guys can contribute.”
Werenski made it 6-1 at 11:26. James Malatesta’s wrist shot from the right point was redirected by Carson Meyer in the slot and deflected to Werenski at the left post for a tap in. The secondary assist was Malatesta’s first NHL point (sixth game).
Ginning scored a wrist shot from the left point at 15:08 for the 6-2 final.
“It's a loss. It's an ugly one. We can't get discouraged,” Tortorella said. “No one is going to help us out of this, and being discouraged is not going to help it. We've just got to stay positive.”
NOTE: Werenski’s assist on Severson’s goal was his 50th point of the season. He became the third Blue Jackets defenseman to reach the mark, joining Seth Jones (57 in 2017-18) and James Wisniewski (51 in 2013-14).