Werenski has 3 points, Blue Jackets hand Flyers 7th straight loss

All six Columbus goals were scored by defensemen, tying the Washington Capitals (Dec. 4, 1992) for the most by defensemen in an NHL game.

“It’s definitely different,” Werenski said. “On the bench we were talking about it after the sixth one, that it had to be some sort of record. It’s always nice when the defense scores. Tonight, six of them, so it’s pretty good.”

Damon Severson scored twice, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Blue Jackets (26-39-12), who have won three of four. Jet Greaves made 37 saves.

“Unfortunately, where we are (in the standings), we're just trying to play hockey and build a good culture and a good foundation for the guys who are going to be here moving forward,” Severson said. “Tonight was just a good night from the [defensemen].”

Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning each scored his first NHL goal, and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves for the Flyers (36-31-11), who are 0-5-2 in their past seven.

Philadelphia is tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference but have played one more game.

“We had some chances, we just have not been able to execute,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We're having problems scoring goals, and goals are going in easy on us. I thought were a little bit sloppy, a little bit loose tonight in front of our goalie."