Cleveland Monsters playoff updates

The Calder Cup came to Cleveland in 2016. Can the Monsters do it again?

Time will tell, but it’s the best time of year – playoff hockey time – in the Forest City. The Monsters, the minor league affiliate of the Blue Jackets, are competing in the American Hockey League postseason for the first time since 2019.

The hope is to win it all, just like a young squad featuring a bunch of future NHLers did eight years ago. This year’s Cleveland squad has a good mix of prospects and veterans, and it features 11 players who suited up for the Blue Jackets this year and six others who have NHL experience with Columbus.

The champion of the AHL North Division, Cleveland is beginning the playoffs with a best-of-five division semifinal series against Belleville.

The schedule for the series is below along with our previous coverage of the Monsters. This article will be updated with results throughout the series.

Upcoming Games

Game 2 – Friday, May 3 at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Wednesday, May 8 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

*Game 4 – Friday, May 10 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 – Sunday, May 12 at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

*If necessary

Game Recaps

Game 1: Belleville 2, Cleveland 1

Highlights | Stats

Hitting the road to open the postseason, the Monsters dropped a tight one-goal decision to the B-Sens on Wednesday night to fall into a 1-0 hole in their best-of-five series.

Josh Dunne's power-play goal was the only tally for Cleveland, cutting Belleville’s lead to 2-1 in the second period, but the B-Sens made goals from Egor Sokolov and Angus Crookshank stand up. The Monsters had a 16-6 edge in third-period shots on goal and a 32-26 advantage overall, but they couldn’t find the tying marker in the third.

Trey Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil had assists on the Dunne goal, while netminder Jet Greaves made 24 saves.