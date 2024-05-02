By the numbers: A look at the 2023-24 season for the Blue Jackets

In the end, the number that will truly matter from the 2023-24 hockey season is 16 – the Blue Jackets finished 16th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference this season with a 27-43-12 record.

The standings don’t lie, making the recently concluded campaign – the fourth in a row without playoff hockey – a disappointing one for the Blue Jackets.

But if there’s good news, it’s that with the team in the midst of a rebuild, many of the team’s young players – whom the organization hopes will be the stars of tomorrow – took significant steps forward this season. In addition, veteran leaders Zach Werenski, Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau turned in notable seasons of their own.

And through an 82-game season, the old adage that you might see something you’ve never seen before at a game proved true – franchise and league history were made a handful of times this season thanks to notable accomplishments by the Blue Jackets.

With that in mind, here's a look at the 2023-24 season by the numbers.

8

Listing all of the stats that stood out for Zach Werenski might take a while, but here goes. With a four-point night in the season finale vs. Carolina, Werenski reached a career-high 57 points on the year, tying Seth Jones’ single-season record for a CBJ defenseman. Werenski’s 46 assists also set a new CBJ mark for a blueliner, and he passed the 300-point mark for his career in the season finale. With 11 goals, Werenski now has six seasons with double-digit tallies, as many as every other CBJ defenseman in franchise history combined. With 212 career helpers, he’s second all-time in the team record book, and his 302 points are sixth. In addition, his 90 goals in the eight seasons since his NHL debut are seventh among league defensemen in the time span behind only Roman Josi, Brent Burns, Dougie Hamilton, Victor Hedman, John Carlson and Alex Pietrangelo.

715

Captain Boone Jenner not only became the longest-tenured CBJ player ever this year – he's the first Jacket to reach 11 seasons with the club – he also broke Rick Nash’s career record for games played. Jenner blew by Nash’s mark of 674 games in November and finished the year with 715 games played over those 11 campaigns. He’s also now third in team history in goals scored (192), seventh in assists (172) and third in points (364).

38

We’ll use Boone Jenner’s uniform number here to highlight a couple of notable goals the captain scored this season. His tally 15 seconds into the March 14 game vs. Ottawa was the sixth fastest goal to begin a game in team history, while his goal at 19:47 of the third period to break a 3-3 tie Feb. 17 at San Jose goes down as the second latest regulation game winner in CBJ annals. With 22 goals on the year, he’s tied for third in team history with R.J. Umberger with four 20-goal seasons, trailing only Rick Nash (eight) and Cam Atkinson (six).