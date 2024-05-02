Blue Jackets to host Draft Lottery Watch Party on Tuesday

The Columbus Blue Jackets invite fans to come out to Pins Mechanical Company, located at 6558 Riverside Drive in Dublin, on Tuesday, May 7 for the club’s official 2024 NHL Draft Lottery Watch Party. Admission is free and fans of all ages are welcome. Live television coverage of the NHL Draft Lottery will air on ESPN with timing expected to be announced this week.

Among the activities planned for the evening are:

Appearances by the Blue Jackets Goal Patrol and In-Arena Host Mike Todd

Interactive games and contests

Exclusive CBJ prizes will be awarded throughout the night

Fans that RSVP at BlueJackets.com/Draft will be entered for a chance to win a jersey and stick signed by our 2023 first-round draft pick Adam Fantilli

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

The allocation of odds for the first Draft Lottery Draw of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery are: San Jose Sharks (18.5%), Chicago Blackhawks (13.5%), Anaheim Ducks (11.5%), COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (9.5%), Montreal Canadiens (8.5%), Utah/formerly Arizona (7.5%), Ottawa Senators (6.5%), Seattle Kraken (6.0%), Calgary Flames (5.0%), New Jersey Devils (3.5%), Buffalo Sabres (3.0%), Philadelphia Flyers (2.5%), Minnesota Wild (2.0%), Pittsburgh Penguins (1.5%), Detroit Red Wings (0.5%) and St. Louis Blues (0.5%).

Only the top 11 teams have a chance to select first overall as no team can move up more than 10 spots in the draft, while no team can move down more than two spots. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

For more information, including The CBJ Scratch & Win Contest that will give one lucky fan the chance to win a meet & greet with the club’s top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a $500 gift card to The Blue Line Team Store, visit www.BlueJackets.com/Draft.