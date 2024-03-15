Forsberg stops 35, Senators rally for shootout win against Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner and Alexander Nylander scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Blue Jackets (22-33-11), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves.

“It's so unfortunate,” Gaudreau said. “I don’t think we gave them that much in those two periods and they found a way to come back, tie it up and we couldn't close it out in the shootout.

“We have to keep working on playing with leads and try to keep attacking, and they found a way to get a couple and tie it.”

Jenner scored 15 seconds into the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. He scored from the slot after the Senators turned the puck over while trying to clear the zone.

“That’s tough,” Forsberg said. “Obviously, not what you want to do, just move on from it. After that, I thought the team played well. I played myself up too.”