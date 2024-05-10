Blue Jackets updates: IIHF World Championship

Keeping tabs on the big CBJ contingent taking part in this year's top international tournament

Werenski worlds
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets’ season is over, but there is still hockey to be played as nine members of the organization are taking part in the IIHF World Championships, being held in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia, starting today through May 26.

Sixteen countries are taking part in the annual championship to crown a champion, with Team USA hoping to capture its first gold medal at the tournament since 1960. Canada is looking to defend its gold medal won last year in the tournament held in Finland and Latvia, while Finland won it all in 2022.

Five CBJ skaters are taking part, including three with Team USA in alternate captain Zach Werenski as well as forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Gavin Brindley. Defenseman Damon Severson is on Team Canada, while goalie Elvis Merzlikins is representing Latvia.

In addition, CBJ director of player development Rick Nash is the general manager for the Canadian squad for the first time. Also off the ice, the Blue Jackets are well represented on the United States squad by trainer Mike Vogt and equipment managers Jamie Healy and Dustin Halstead.

With each team playing in seven round-robin games, preliminary play at the event continues through May 21, with quarterfinals May 23, semifinals May 25 and the medal games May 26.

Stay tuned to this page for updates on the CBJ contingent.

Today’s CBJ Schedule

United States (Werenski, Gaudreau, Brindley) vs. Sweden, 2:20 p.m. ET

Saturday’s CBJ Schedule

Canada (Severson) vs. Great Britain, 6:20 a.m. ET

Latvia (Merzlikins) vs. Poland, 10:20 a.m. ET

CBJ Updates

This section will be updated with stats and results once the tournament begins.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

SvoNotes: 33 Thoughts about the Blue Jackets, 2023-24 edition

Nine Blue Jackets set to compete at 2024 IIHF World Championships 

Cleveland Monsters playoff updates

Werenski put together memorable season for CBJ

Blue Jackets to select fourth overall at 2024 NHL Draft

Blue Jackets hope to have lottery luck on their side

Blue Jackets clinic keeps building hockey in Whitehall

Blue Jackets to host Draft Lottery Watch Party on Tuesday

By the numbers: A look at the 2023-24 season for the Blue Jackets

High School Hockey scholarship recipient gave back to community

What to know about the Cleveland Monsters playoff run

Notebook: Blue Jackets look back at 2023-24 season

Monsters have confidence heading into the playoffs

Blue Jackets serve as inspiration for award-winning project

Book it: Here's what the Blue Jackets are reading

Blue Jackets celebrate mothers with special ticket offer

Blue Jackets say thanks to the 5th Line

Blue Jackets sign Luca Pinelli to entry level contract