Werenski put together memorable season for CBJ

Zach Werenski is a veteran now, not just a longtime Blue Jackets standby but a key member of the team’s leadership group.
He generally knows what it takes to get ready to play through an NHL season ... but this past fall, Werenski entered the campaign in a slightly different spot.
He played just 13 games in 2022-23 before a shoulder injury ended his campaign. Not only was it a tough pill to swallow, it also meant Werenski went nearly a full year between NHL games.
So when he finally did step back on the ice this past October for his eighth big-league season, Werenski felt like he was in a new situation.
“I think for me personally, coming into the season, I didn’t have any expectations after missing a year,” the 26-year-old defenseman said. “Usually I try to set broad goals of points and all that stuff, but this year I was pretty much an empty page. I didn’t know what to expect.”