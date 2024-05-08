Werenski put together memorable season for CBJ

While the offensive accomplishments were notable, head coach Pascal Vincent was most impressed by other parts of Werenski’s game. While he doesn’t play the same style of defensive game as, say, an Erik Gudbranson, Werenski still uses his skill and anticipation to break up plays before they get into the defensive zone and then is able to transition into offense.

The head coach also said the alternate captain’s leadership skills were noticeable as the season went on as well.

“There’s the offensive part of it, but his defensive game is improving as well,” Vincent said. “He’s been consistently getting better. We’ve said it all year, but the one thing we’ve done really well as a team is keeping the mind-set right – looking at things like, what do we need to do today to get better for tomorrow – and Zach is a part of that. He’s part of the leadership group.”

Damon Severson just spent his first year in Columbus and was Werenski’s defensive partner down the stretch, and there’s no doubt in his mind Werenski is one of the top defensemen in the game.

“We think the game similarly,” Severson said. “We want to move the puck. We want to create offense as best we can, but you have to take care of your own end first. We both skate well, we both have good shots. There’s a lot of similar things, and the talent that he brings to the game and the mind-set that he brings to the game, I would include him in that group of players that would be here long term that can push us over the top.

“There are a few other guys in there as well that are in that core group of players who can help the team. He’s definitely one of them. You see it on a nightly basis. Fantastic player.”