Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (13-17-3), who are 3-7-1 in their past 11 games. Devon Levi allowed four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (11 saves) in the second period.

“It just has to be an everyday thing,” Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo said. “It’s not like you can flip a light switch and then, all of a sudden, we’re right back to where we were last year, or we are back to how we can play. We know we can play. We’ve had had games this year where we’ve outplayed some of the best teams in the League, but we’re not doing it on a consistent enough basis.

“That’s the NHL. It’s 82 games, it’s not 40, it’s not 35, it’s 82. It’s going to punish you if you are off and that’s what’s happening to us too many nights. It’s going to be on all of us to find solutions and we’re not going to stop trying to find those. We’re going to look at the tape, we’re going to speak. We have done a lot of talking and now it’s time to go out and play.”

Marchenko backhanded the puck between his legs before switching to his forehand and lifting it into the far top corner on the power play to push the Blue Jackets’ lead to 3-1 at 19:48 of the first period.

He extended it to 4-1 at 7:37 of the second period from the top of the left circle, chasing Levi from the net, and completed the hat trick 18 seconds later at 7:55 when he scored from the left face-off dot on a 2-on-1 to make it 5-1 on the first shot Luukkonen faced. Both came off passes from linemate Yegor Chinakhov.

The goals were the fastest two scored by one player in Blue Jackets history, surpassing Cam Atkinson (31 seconds, Oct. 27, 2018). The three goals in 8:07 were the second-fastest hat trick in Blue Jackets history (Jeff Carter, 3:18, Dec. 22, 2011).

“When we play all together, it’s easy,” Marchenko said of his all-Russian line with Chinakhov and Dmitri Voronkov. “I know if I make a mistake ‘Vorny’ can help, ‘Chinny’ helped me. … We have more confidence, we want to score more goals and just do next step, think about next step.”