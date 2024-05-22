Pen pal party highlights Blue Jackets' ties to school

"My pen pal went crazy,” said Erin Claybaugh, event presentation coordinator for the Blue Jackets. “She ran up to me and gave me the biggest hug and kept saying how she was so excited to finally see me. As someone who is the youngest in their family, I never really got to experience the younger sibling thing – this is something that feels like I get to have a little sister and be there to make her day better.”

For a teacher like Abrass, who is set to retire this spring after 28 years at Avondale, seeing the pen pal relationships grow throughout the year as part of the Adopt-A-School program is a rewarding part of the job.

“The best part about it is when the day comes where we get the envelope of letters because they are just so excited,” Abrass said. “It’s almost like they’re about to open a gift. They get their letters, we all wait until everyone has their letter, and then I say, ‘OK, go ahead and open them.’ They read their letter and then they want to go share their letter with friends. Sometimes there are stickers inside and pictures and things like that.

“I love that. It stays with everyone, just wanting to show who they are, and that lays the foundation for the relationship the rest of the year.”

For principal April Knight, who has been at the school for the entirety of the partnership with the Blue Jackets, the pen pal program offers a unique opportunity for students to expand their horizons.

The program is more than just writing letters, it's additional development for valuable writing and communication skills. Equally as important, it's a connection that shows students that they're valued; Avondale is located in the economically disadvantaged Franklinton neighborhood, and having someone from the outside take an interest in the students means a lot.

“The students have the opportunity to meet and engage, and it’s with people who are not Avondale people, who are not family,” Knight said. “That’s really important for the kids to have those opportunities to grow socially. It’s just an exciting time."