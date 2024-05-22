Pen pal party highlights Blue Jackets' ties to school

When Kathleen Abrass reminded her fourth and fifth grade class at Avondale Elementary School what was coming, they couldn’t help but get excited.
“I told them last week, ‘OK, next Friday, we’re having our pen pal party,’ and their faces lit up immediately,” Abrass said.
And by the time the party happened at the Columbus school last Friday, the kids were at a fever pitch. Around 70 Blue Jackets employees and their corresponding students attended the get-together that serves as the culmination of a relationship that lasts throughout the year at the elementary school the organization has partnered with for the last 13 years.
There are plenty of ways the relationship plays out throughout the year, but the highlight is the annual pen pal program. Blue Jackets employees and the fourth and fifth graders at Avondale exchange letters throughout the season, and meet twice. During the winter, the students visit Nationwide Arena for a get-together that features lunch, activities on the concourse and the Fan Zone, and skating in the OhioHealth Ice Haus.
Friday’s visit to Avondale ends the season and is the one time CBJ pen pals visit the school. Jet’s Pizza catered the event – who doesn’t love a pizza party at school? – before CBJ employees and their pen pals did a variety of activities including street hockey, basketball, coloring, visits with Stinger and more.