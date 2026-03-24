Blue Jackets announce Kimberly-Clark Professional as new corporate partner

As part of the multi-year agreement, Kimberly-Clark Professional will be recognized as a Proud Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets

2526_CBJ_BD_KimberlyClarkPressRelease_16x9 (1)
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced Kimberly-Clark Professional as a new corporate partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kimberly-Clark Professional will be recognized as a Proud Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The partnership includes Kimberly-Clark’s support of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s signature fundraising event, The CannonBall, where they served as a Spark Level Sponsor. The annual event raises critical funds to support the Foundation’s mission to promote the health and wellness of children across central Ohio.

Kimberly-Clark Professional, a division of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, delivers trusted hygiene and safety solutions for high-traffic environments, including stadiums, offices, and industrial facilities. With brands like Scott®, Kleenex®, and WypAll®, Kimberly-Clark Professional helps organizations elevate hygiene standards and create exceptional experiences for employees, guests, and fans.

“On behalf of the Columbus Blue Jackets, we’re excited to welcome Kimberly-Clark Professional as a new corporate partner,” said Ryan Shirk, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Their support of the team and the Blue Jackets Foundation reflects a shared commitment to improving the lives of children and families in our community. We look forward to working together to make a meaningful impact both on and off the ice.”

As part of this partnership, Nationwide Arena has been upgraded with new Kimberly-Clark Professional toilet paper, paper towel, soap, and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the venue. These enhancements ensure greater reliability, efficiency, and cleanliness, providing a more comfortable and seamless experience for fans and staff on game days and beyond.

“We’re proud to partner with the Columbus Blue Jackets to bring Kimberly-Clark Professional’s trusted hygiene solutions to Nationwide Arena,” said Joe Clifford, Director of Sales, East. “Together, we’re helping elevate the fan experience by ensuring a clean, efficient, and welcoming environment—because every unforgettable moment begins with a well-run facility.”

ABOUT KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL™

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to achieve their goals while enhancing the well-being of their employees and guests with quality hygiene and personal care solutions. Key brands in this away-from-home segment include Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Scott®, and WypAll®. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional™ is helping businesses create a better clean, together, please visit www.kcprofessional.com/en-us/.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another key division game in Philadelphia

Odelein relishes chance to return to Columbus

Islanders end Blue Jackets' 12-game point streak

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Islanders meet in crucial Metro contest

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets keep the good vibes rolling vs. Kraken

Werenski has three assists in 1st, Blue Jackets top Kraken

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put point streak on line vs. Kraken

5 reasons why the Blue Jackets can make the playoffs, and make some noise once they're there

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets move into a playoff spot with victory over Rangers

Blue Jackets top Rangers, extend point streak to 11 games

PREVIEW: Streaking Blue Jackets welcome Rangers to Nationwide

Mother-daughter duo gives back to the girls hockey community

Blue Jackets to recognize first responders on March 28

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets down Canes in 'measuring stick' game

Coyle, Blue Jackets ease past Hurricanes to push point streak to 10

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets start homestand on St. Patrick's Day

Blue Jackets collab with Brave Wilderness for special ticket package

Bowness' tie to some Blue Jackets goes back to their fathers