Blue Jackets announce Kimberly-Clark Professional as new corporate partner

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced Kimberly-Clark Professional as a new corporate partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kimberly-Clark Professional will be recognized as a Proud Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The partnership includes Kimberly-Clark’s support of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s signature fundraising event, The CannonBall, where they served as a Spark Level Sponsor. The annual event raises critical funds to support the Foundation’s mission to promote the health and wellness of children across central Ohio.

Kimberly-Clark Professional, a division of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, delivers trusted hygiene and safety solutions for high-traffic environments, including stadiums, offices, and industrial facilities. With brands like Scott®, Kleenex®, and WypAll®, Kimberly-Clark Professional helps organizations elevate hygiene standards and create exceptional experiences for employees, guests, and fans.

“On behalf of the Columbus Blue Jackets, we’re excited to welcome Kimberly-Clark Professional as a new corporate partner,” said Ryan Shirk, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Their support of the team and the Blue Jackets Foundation reflects a shared commitment to improving the lives of children and families in our community. We look forward to working together to make a meaningful impact both on and off the ice.”

As part of this partnership, Nationwide Arena has been upgraded with new Kimberly-Clark Professional toilet paper, paper towel, soap, and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the venue. These enhancements ensure greater reliability, efficiency, and cleanliness, providing a more comfortable and seamless experience for fans and staff on game days and beyond.

“We’re proud to partner with the Columbus Blue Jackets to bring Kimberly-Clark Professional’s trusted hygiene solutions to Nationwide Arena,” said Joe Clifford, Director of Sales, East. “Together, we’re helping elevate the fan experience by ensuring a clean, efficient, and welcoming environment—because every unforgettable moment begins with a well-run facility.”

ABOUT KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL™

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to achieve their goals while enhancing the well-being of their employees and guests with quality hygiene and personal care solutions. Key brands in this away-from-home segment include Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Scott®, and WypAll®. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional™ is helping businesses create a better clean, together, please visit www.kcprofessional.com/en-us/.