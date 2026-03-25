Blue Jackets Foundation collaborates with Highlights magazine on a special co-branded edition

The Blue Jackets Foundation has teamed up with Highlights for Children on a special edition, co-branded Highlights magazine celebrating the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 25th anniversary and the organization’s commitment to promoting literacy through education. The collaboration includes a custom Blue Jackets-themed wrap surrounding the magazine, which is designed to engage children through fun, creative, and accessible learning experiences.

Featuring interactive games, puzzles, fun facts, and kid-friendly content spotlighting Blue Jackets players, team history, and the Foundation’s work in the community, the wrap encourages young readers to explore, read, and learn. By connecting the excitement of Blue Jackets hockey with the importance of literacy and education, the collaboration extends the Foundation’s reach to families across Central Ohio in an approachable and engaging format.

“This partnership brings together two trusted brands with a shared mission to educate, inspire and engage families,” said Tara Battiato, executive director of the Blue Jackets Foundation and senior director of community development. “As we celebrate 25 years of Blue Jackets hockey, we are proud to highlight the impact we have made in our community and invite the next generation of fans to be part of that story.”

“As two organizations rooted in Columbus, we are honored to partner with the Blue Jackets Foundation to reach 25,000 children and families. When community leaders come together around kids, it shows that reading and learning can be just as exciting as game day and helps children grow into their most curious, creative, caring, and confident selves,” said Lauren Lake, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Highlights.

The co-branded wrap also integrates QR-based engagement, connecting readers to digital storytelling, behind-the-scenes content, and interactive experiences tied to Blue Jackets players and Foundation initiatives. These digital elements include clear calls to action, encouraging families to support Blue Jackets Foundation programs through donations, youth program registration, and participation in community events.

Fans attending CBJGivesBack Night on March 29, when the Blue Jackets host the Boston Bruins, will receive the special Highlights magazine as the game’s giveaway item. The magazine will also be distributed through community partners and events, including the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Teacher Appreciation Week, Book Jackets, and stops on the Blue Jackets Summer Mobile Tour.

Through this collaboration, the Blue Jackets Foundation aims to reinforce its long-standing commitment to literacy and education, deepen relationships with community partners, celebrate 25 years of team and community impact, and create meaningful opportunities for fans and families to get involved.

To learn more about the Blue Jackets Foundation or download an online version of the themed wrap, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.