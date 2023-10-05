Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party

The Columbus Blue Jackets invite fans to kick off the club’s 2023-24 season by visiting the Opening Night Plaza Party, presented by Nationwide, on Thursday, October 12 before the Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. The party on the Front Street Plaza starts at 3:30 p.m. and game tickets are not required to attend.

A central attraction of the plaza party is the Nationwide “blue carpet” arrival of the Blue Jackets. Fans are invited to line up and welcome the players as they proceed across the plaza and into the front doors of Nationwide Arena. Arriving in Lexus vehicles, most players are expected between 4-5 p.m.

Bally Sports Ohio will broadcast from the Front Street Plaza an expanded edition of the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show hosted by Brian Giesenschlag and Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre starting at 6 p.m.

BrewDog, Columbus Brewing Co., mike’s Hard Lemonade and more will be onsite for fans aged 21 and over. Activities and entertainment will be onsite for all ages including face painters, balloon artists and live music by Columbus’ own North to Nashville from 5-6 p.m. Attendees can also stop by the 97.1 The Fan Van and partner booths including G&J Pepsi, Bread Financial, Nationwide, Wild Turkey and Fanatics.

All fans are welcome to join the Union Blue March to Nationwide Arena starting at 6 p.m. at the corner of Front and Vine Streets.

Once inside Nationwide Arena, fans will receive a 2023-24 schedule magnet and car magnet courtesy of Nationwide. Arena doors open early at 5:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to take their seats by 7 p.m. for the Opening Night ceremony featuring individual player introductions, a special puck drop and more.

The festivities will continue on the Front Street Plaza for the Saturday, October 14 game against the New York Rangers with activities and a performance by Spirit Of The Bear.