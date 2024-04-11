Blue Jackets, ADS announce partnership extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership with Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and wastewater industries. The two organizations have enjoyed a successful collaboration for six years and are excited to continue working together to bring sustainability initiatives to the central Ohio region through the 2026-2027 season.

The partnership extension will officially kick off on Tuesday, April 16 when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Advanced Drainage Systems host Sustainability Night – the final home game of the 2023 – 2024 season.

ADS will continue to contribute to the Blue Jackets Foundation through the “Between the Pipes” fundraising platform donating money for every save made by Blue Jackets goaltenders throughout the season. Since the program’s inception in 2018, ADS has committed $5 for every regulation save, and $10 for every overtime and shootout save. This season, the Blue Jackets have made 2,385 saves, bringing the anticipated donation to more than $12,040, for a lifetime total of $70,700. Starting next season, ADS will elevate the donation to $10 for each regulation save and $15 for each overtime or shootout save.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Advanced Drainage Systems," said Ryan Shirk, Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Their dedication to sustainability and community development aligns perfectly with the values of our organization. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will make a lasting, positive impact in the Columbus area."

Since 2021, the Blue Jackets have worked with ADS to present “Recycle the Game,” a program encouraging fans to donate new or gently used equipment throughout the year. New in 2024, ADS will also be the presenting partner of the Blue Jackets Equipment Sale. This annual event allows families and individuals to buy hockey equipment at affordable prices with the proceeds reinvested in the local youth hockey community.

“At ADS, our reason is water. It is the world’s most precious resource, which is why we are focused on creating sustainable products and lessening the Company’s impact on the environment,” said Brian King, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sustainability at ADS. “We are also committed to establishing ongoing relationships with other organizations who share the same passion for doing their part to support more sustainable communities. This is what makes the partnership with the Blue Jackets so powerful, and we look forward to continuing to serve as the club’s Official Sustainability Partner for the next three seasons.”

Other new partnership elements for 2024-2027 include featuring ADS as the presenting partner at the Slap Shot Challenge stations in the COSI Fan Zone and the Save of the Game featured on the team’s social media platforms.