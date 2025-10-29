Spotlighting Our Avs Youth Skater Jack Holat

Jack Holat is a freshman at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colorado, and is a goaltender for the 14U AA Arapahoe Warriors.

In early September 2025, Holat started having double vision, leading to his doctor ordering an MRI out of an abundance of caution.

The MRI on September 11th revealed a tumor the size of a small orange sitting on the right side of his brain. The tumor was determined to be a rare, but curable form of cancer.

On September 15th, he had surgery to remove the tumor and was released from the hospital two days later.

Holat has been back at school for several weeks and is recovering well. He will soon begin a two-year medication treatment program.

Last week, he was cleared to skate and is expected to have a full release to play hockey again in December. To celebrate, he was honored as the Avalanche’s youth skater in the team’s 8-4 win against the Devils on Tuesday, where he took the ice with the team before the game. Holat was joined on the ice by his family and received a loud ovation from the Ball Arena crowd when his name was announced in the starting lineup.

Throughout this, Holat has been a beacon of hope and positivity; inspiring his family and friends.

Holat's family would like to thank the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Children's Hospital and his goalie partners, Simon, DJ, and the other Jack for stepping up and taking all the pucks while Holat has been out.