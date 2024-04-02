Nathan MacKinnon Named NHL Second Star of the Month

By Colorado Avalanche
@Avalanche ColoradoAvalanche.com

Nathan MacKinnon ranked among the March leaders in points (2nd; 27), shots on goal (t-2nd; 68), plus/minus (4th; +14), goals (t-4th; 11), assists (t-4th; 16) and power-play points (t-4th; 8) across 13 contests to power the Avalanche (47-22-6, 100 points) to their seventh straight playoff berth via a 10-2-1 month. He ran his home and overall point streaks to 35 (Oct. 19 – March 26: 29-48—77) and 19 (Feb. 13 – March 26: 13-25—38) games, respectively, before being held off the scoresheet March 28 vs. NYR. The former finished as the second-longest home point streak in NHL history – behind Wayne Gretzky’s unblemished 1988-89 home campaign (33-70—103 in 40 GP w/ LAK) – while the latter made MacKinnon the first player in League history to produce two separate point streaks of at least 19 games within the same season (also Nov. 20 – Dec. 27: 13-23—36). MacKinnon rebounded from his lone pointless outing with 2-2—4 March 30 vs. NSH, his eighth multi-point performance of the month, third with four points and second with multiple goals. The 28-year-old MacKinnon tops the NHL with 47-80—127 through 75 total contests this season, the second-most points in one campaign in franchise history behind Peter Stastny in 1981-82 (46-93—139 in 80 GP w/ QUE). MacKinnon also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in shots on goal (1st; 369), power-play points (2nd; 44), assists (3rd; 80), power-play assists (3rd; 34), goals (4th; 47), game-winning goals (t-4th; 9) and plus/minus (t-6th; +32).

