The Oilers tied the game at 11:48 of the opening frame when Kasperi Kapanen scored from the right doorstep off a backhand feed from Connor McDavid.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead at 13:48 of the second period with a net-front deflection from Vasily Podkolzin.

Brett Kulak doubled the Oilers' lead at 3:56 of the third period with a left-point shot.

The Oilers took a 4-1 lead at 18:28 of the third when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal.