Success in Sin City: Martin Necas Posts Goal, Three Points As Avalanche Defeats Golden Knights 4-2

Victorious in Vegas

Martin Necas posted a goal and two assists as Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Brock Nelson, Brent Burns and Cale Makar each scored a goal for the Avalanche while Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Additionally, the Avs' penalty kill went five-for-six against Vegas' power play that entered the day with the second-best home percentage in the league (36.8%).

"I thought we handled ourselves pretty good," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "We get an early lead. Obviously it's a big start to the game and we're able to play with the lead most of hte game. [The] second period got a little hairy with all the penalties but five-on-five I thought we did a nice job. They obviously pushed in the third period but then we were able to capitalize again. Good hard-fought game by both teams I think, and it's good to get the two points."

With the win, Colorado improved to 7-1-4 and is now tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the league's best points percentage (.750).

How It Happened

A day after signing an eight-year contract extension with the Avalanche, Necas opened the scoring 41 seconds into the first period with his eighth goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by Cale Makar's cross-ice feed. That goal was the fatest Colorado goal to start a game since December 2, 2023, when they scored 36 seconds into the contest.