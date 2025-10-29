Olofsson's First NHL Hat Trick Highlights Colorado's Avalanche of Goals in 8-4 Win Against Devils

A Frozen Frenzy

Victor Olofsson's first three goals in an Avs sweater along with two assists helped the Avalanche defeat the New Jersey Devils 8-4 at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon posted a three-point (2g/1a) night, Zakhar Bardakov scored his first-career NHL goal and Cale Makar posted four assists. Additionally, Martin Necas and Parker Kelly each added a tally for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche went 4/6 on the power-play and scored four power-play goals in a game for the first time since December 21, 2023.

"It felt great," Olofsson said about his hat trick. "Like you said, I've been putting a lot of pucks on the net, and unfortunately not a lot in the net. But usually it does come when you keep shooting."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 6-1-4.

"It's definitely not frustrating," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the game that included a four-goal second period from the Devils. "I think you gotta celebrate the wins, they're hard to get in this league. We did a lot of really good things tonight. A lot of really good things."