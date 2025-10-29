Olofsson's First NHL Hat Trick Highlights Colorado's Avalanche of Goals in 8-4 Win Against Devils

Olofsson, Makar and MacKinnon Combine for 5 Goals, 12 Points

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

A Frozen Frenzy

Victor Olofsson's first three goals in an Avs sweater along with two assists helped the Avalanche defeat the New Jersey Devils 8-4 at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon posted a three-point (2g/1a) night, Zakhar Bardakov scored his first-career NHL goal and Cale Makar posted four assists. Additionally, Martin Necas and Parker Kelly each added a tally for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche went 4/6 on the power-play and scored four power-play goals in a game for the first time since December 21, 2023.

"It felt great," Olofsson said about his hat trick. "Like you said, I've been putting a lot of pucks on the net, and unfortunately not a lot in the net. But usually it does come when you keep shooting."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 6-1-4.

"It's definitely not frustrating," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the game that included a four-goal second period from the Devils. "I think you gotta celebrate the wins, they're hard to get in this league. We did a lot of really good things tonight. A lot of really good things."

How It Happened

Necas opened the scoring on the power-play with his seventh goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer at 1:24 of the first period.

At 3:49 of the first period, Bardakov doubled Colorado's lead with a shot from the right circle on a breakaway set up by Kelly's feed. With the secondary helper on the goal, Gavin Brindley recorded the first assist of his NHL career.

"Best game he's played for sure," Bednar said about Bardakov. "The whole line was good. They all looked fantastic. I loved Kelly's game. I loved Brindley's game. I loved Bardakov's game.

Olofsson gave the Avalanche a 3-0 with his first goal of the season and first tally as an Avs player via a right-circle wrist shot at 2:31 of the second period. Jack Ahcan picked up his first-career NHL assist with the primary helper on the goal.

MacKinnon gave the Avs a 4-0 lead on the power play with his eighth goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer at 7:11 of the middle frame.

At 8:39 of the middle frame, Kelly scored his second goal of the season with a silky finish on a breakaway set up by Ross Colton's centering feed. With the secondary assist on the goal, Brent Burns recorded his 915th point and tied Bobby Orr for the 11th most points by a defenseman in league history.

Stefan Noesen put the Devils on the board at 10:08 of the second period with a shot from the left slot.

The Devils made it a 5-2 game when Dougie Hamilton scored at 11:48 of the middle frame via a shot from the left doorstep.

Dawson Mercer scored with a shot from the right doorstep at 13:42 of the second period to cut New Jersey's deficit to a pair of goals.

Jack Hughes made it a 5-4 game with a one-timer from below the right circle at 14:12 of the second period.

The Avs took a 6-4 lead at 15:24 of the middle frame when MacKinnon scored his second power-play goal of the night via a left-circle one-timer. With the goal, MacKinnon passed Milan Hejduk for the fourth most goals in franchise history (376).

Olofsson scored his second of the night with a power-play goal to give the Avs a 7-4 lead at 3:10 of the third period via a right-circle wrist shot.

At 17:38 of the third period, Olofsson completed his first-career NHL hat trick to give the Avs an 8-4 lead via a wrist shot from the high slot.

Next Up

The Avalanche begin a two-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 2 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.

