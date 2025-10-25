Avalanche Falls to Bruins 3-2 

Lehkonen Scores Twice for Colorado

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Artturi Lehkonen both goals for Colorado while Nathan MacKinnon recorded a pair of primary assists.

How It Happened

Lehkonen opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 4:26 of the first period via a one-timer from the slot set up by MacKinnon's low-to-high feed.

Boston tied the game with a goal by Viktor Arvidsson at 14:16 of the first period and took a 2-1 lead when Michael Eyssimont scored at 14:55 of the opening frame via a goal off the rush.

Morgan Geekie gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead at 19:55 of the second period.

At 19:40 of the third period, Lehkonen scored his second goal of the game and fourth of the season via a net-front deflection on MacKinnon's slap shot from the point.

Next Up

The Avalanche conclude their road trip against the New Jersey Devils at 11 a.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and NHL Network.

