Colorado Falls 5-4 to Carolina in a Shootout

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche battled back from a 4-1 deficit to earn a point in a shootout in a 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Thursday. Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, Parker Kelly and Martin Necas each added a tally while Trent Miner stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief.

"For us that point is huge," Miner said. "Obviously, we didn't have the greatest start, and for us to battle back in front of such a great crowd tonight is huge for the group."

With the result, Colorado extended its season-opening point streak to eight games.