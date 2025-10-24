Colorado Falls 5-4 to Carolina in a Shootout

Nichushkin Scores Twice for Colorado

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche battled back from a 4-1 deficit to earn a point in a shootout in a 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Thursday. Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, Parker Kelly and Martin Necas each added a tally while Trent Miner stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief.

"For us that point is huge," Miner said. "Obviously, we didn't have the greatest start, and for us to battle back in front of such a great crowd tonight is huge for the group."

With the result, Colorado extended its season-opening point streak to eight games.

How It Happened

Carolina's Eric Robinson opened the scoring at 3:07 of the first period with a left-circle shot off the rush.

Nichushkin tied the game with his third goal of the season at 4:04 of the first period via a top-shelf backhand shot from the doorstep on a drive to the net.

The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead when Seth Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal via a breakaway at 7:17 of the first period.

Sebastian Aho doubled Carolina's lead via a net-front redirection at 12:41 of the opening frame.

At 13:40 of the first period, Logan Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 4-1 lead with a goal from the doorstep.

Kelly cut the Avs' deficit to two at 4:46 of the second period with his first goal fo the season via a redirection on Sam Malinski's shot.

Necas cut the Avs' deficit to one at 4:45 of the third period with his sixth goal of the season via a sharp-angle from just above the goal line. That goal was the 499th goal scored by an Avalanche player from Czechia since the franchise moved to Colorado.

With his second goal of the contest, Nichushkin tied the game with a power-play tally at 14:09 of the third period via a shot from the doorstep.

In the first round of the shootout, Jarvis scored the game-winning goal for Carolina.

Next Up

The Avalanche begin a two-game road trip against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and NHL Network.

News Feed

Hosting the Hurricanes

Colorado Falls 4-3 to Mammoth in Overtime

Colorado Avalanche Unveils Specialty Jersey

Avalanche History Filled with Quebec Roots

A Meeting with the Mammoth

Scott Wedgewood Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Bruins 4-1

A Bout with the Bruins at Ball

Nichushkin Scores Twice, Helps Avalanche Defeat Blue Jackets 4-1

Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Andrea Rivera

A Clash in Columbus

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Jahaira Chavarria

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Angelina Termunde

MacKinnon's Two-Goal Game Helps Avalanche Defeat Sabres 3-1

A Battle in Buffalo

Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Stars in Shootout

“I Just Love It”: Brent Burns Enjoying the Little Things as He Approaches 1,500 Games

A Duel with Dallas