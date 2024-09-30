Avalanche Fall 6-3 to Utah in Third Preseason Game

Guenther scored his second of the game with a left-circle one-timer at 7:19 of the second period after he received a cross-ice feed from Clayton Keller.

Utah took a 3-2 lead at 13:13 of the middle frame when Cameron Hebig sent a right-circle wrist shot past Justus Annunen.

Josh Doan doubled Utah’s lead at 19:09 when he took a rebound in the blue paint and scored with a backhand shot.

Utah took a 4-2 lead into the second intermission along 28-19 advantage in shots on goal.

Keller gave Utah a three-goal advantage at 6:15 of the third period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice backhand feed from Guenther.

The Avalanche cut their deficit to two when Malinski sent Ritchie on a breakaway where he scored with a backhand shot at 13:23 of the third.

Utah extended its lead to three at 17:58 with a short-handed empty-net goal from Jack McBain.