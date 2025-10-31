Halloween Matinee in Vegas

Colorado Avalanche (6-1-4) @ Vegas Golden Knights (6-1-3)

2 p.m. MT | T-Mobile Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

After a high-flying win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Avalanche travels to the desert to face the Vegas Golden Knights in a Friday afternoon showdown. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll meet in Las Vegas on December 27th and in Denver on April 11th.

Latest Result (COL): NJD 4, COL 8

Latest Result (VGK): VGK 6, CAR 3

Defeated the Devils

Victor Olofsson’s first-career hat trick led the way for the Avalanche in its 8-4 win against the Devils on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for Colorado, Martin Necas, Zakhar Bardakov and Parker Kelly each added tallies while Cale Makar posted four assists. Necas opened the scoring on the power play with his seventh goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer at 1:24 of the first period. Bardakov scored his first NHL goal to give the Avs a 2-0 lead at 3:49 of the opening frame via a mini breakaway from the right circle. Olofsson scored his first goal of the season and gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 2:31 of the second period via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush. The Avalanche took a 4-0 lead on the power-play when MacKinnon scored his eighth goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer at 7:11 of the second period. Parker Kelly gave the Avs a 5-0 lead with his second goal of the season via some silky moves on a breakaway at 8:39 of the middle frame. With the secondary assist on the goal, Brent Burns recorded his 915th NHL point and tied Bobby Orr for the 11th most among defensemen.

The Devils got on the board at 10:08 of the second period with a goal from Stefan Noesen. At 11:48 of the middle frame, Dougie Hamilton made it 5-2 and Dawson Mercer cut New Jersey’s deficit to two at 13:42 of the second period. Jack Hughes made it a 5-4 game with a goal at 14:12 of the middle frame via a one-timer from below the right circle. MacKinnon put the Avs up 6-4 with his ninth goal of the season on the power play via a left-circle one-timer at 15:24 of the middle frame. With his 376th NHL goal, MacKinnon passed Milan Hejduk for the fourth most in franchise history. At 3:10 of the third period, Olofsson scored his second goal of the night via a right-circle wrist shot on the power play. Olofsson completed his hat trick via a shot from the slot at 17:38 of the third period set up by Jack Drury’s feed after he intercepted a pass in the offensive zone.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for first in the NHL in goals (9) and tied for third in points (17).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (15) and assists (12) while being tied for second among blueliners in goals (3). His 12 assists are tied for the third most among all skaters

Marty Party

Necas is tied for 14th in the league in goals (7). On Thursday, he signed an eight-year contract extension with the Avalanche.

Series History

In 28 previous regular-season games against the Golden Knights, the Avalanche has a record of 16-10-2.

A Rally in Raleigh

The Golden Knights came from behind to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Tuesday at Lenovo Center. Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:46 of the first period. Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game at 6:27 of the first period and gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 18:03 of the opening frame. Jordan Martinook scored the lone second-period tally to tie the game for Carolina at 12:07. Logan Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 2:31 of the third period. Brett Howden tied the game for Vegas at 6:10 and Jack Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead. Eichel scored his second of the game at 17:36 and Tomas Hertl made it 6-3 with an empty-net goal at 19:38.

Lighting the Lamp Against Las Vegas’ Team

MacKinnon has posted 26 points (7g/19a) in 28 regular-season games against Vegas in addition to seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff contests.

In 18 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, Makar has recorded 12 points (4g/8a) along with seven points (1g/6a) in seven playoff contests.

Necas has registered six points (2g/4a) in 10 games against Vegas.

Sin City’s Scorers

Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points (19), is tied for first in assists (11) and second in goals (8).

Dorofeyev leads Vegas in goals (9) and is tied for fourth in points (10).

Mitch Marner is third on the team in points (12) and assists (10).

A Numbers Game

29

Olofsson posted 29 points (15g/14a) in 56 regular-season games for the Golden Knights in 2024-25.

3.73

Colorado’s 3.73 goals per game are the third most in the NHL.

90%

The Avalanche’s 90% mark on the penalty kill is the second best in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I feel like coming into this season having the whole camp, being with the guys. Feel like a real player of the Colorado Avalanche and I’ve seen the things we can do on the ice, and I was like, sign me up.”

-- Martin Necas on what he’s experienced in his nine months with the Avalanche that made him comfortable making a long-term commitment in Colorado

Kick off the Avalanche season with a 7-day free trial to the all-new Altitude+ — now redesigned and packed with powerful new features! Use promo code AVS7FREE at Altitudeplus.com — then download the app and start streaming today! Offer Expires 10/31/25