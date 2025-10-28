A Tuesday Tilt with the Devils

New Jersey Devils (8-1-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (5-1-4)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a two-game road trip on the east coast, the Avalanche returns to Ball Arena to complete its home-and-home with the New Jersey Devils on Be A Good Person Night. This is the second and final meeting between the teams in the regular season.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, NJD 4 (OT)

Defeat in Overtime

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Devils on Sunday at Prudential Center. Valeri Nichushkin, Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson each scored for Colorado while Avs goalie Trent Miner made 20 saves in his first start of the season. The Devils took a 2-0 lead with goals from Arseny Gritsyuk at 9:09 of the first period and Jack Hughes at 9:48 of the opening frame. The Avs got on the board when Nichushkin scored his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the right slot at 12:55 of the first period. MacKinnon tied the game with his seventh goal of the season at 17:03 of the opening frame when he cleaned up a loose puck in the blue paint. Connor Brown gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 12:51 of the middle frame with a breakaway goal. At 13:55 of the third period, Nelson tied the game with his second goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Ross Colton’s assist. The Devils won the game when Hughes scored his second goal of the contest at 1:53 of overtime.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (7) and tied for fifth in points (14).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL blueliners, Cale Makar is first in points (11), tied for first in goals (3) and tied for second in assists (8).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 12th in the NHL in goals (6).

Series History

The Avalanche has a record of 24-18-5 in 47 previous regular-season games against the Devils. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup in seven games.

Notching Points Against New Jersey’s Team

Nelson has posted 27 points (16g/11a) in 49 games against the Devils.

In 22 contests against New Jersey, MacKinnon has recorded 23 points (10g/13a).

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 10 points (4g/6a) in 16 games against the Devils.

Scorers from the Garden State

Hughes leads the Devils in points (12) and goals (8).

Jesper Bratt is tied for the team lead in assists (7), second in points (11) and third in goals (4).

Nico Hischier is tied for first on the Devils in assists (7) and third in points (9).

A Numbers Game

25

Colorado’s 25 goals at five-on-five are the most in the NHL.

13

The Avalanche’s 13 third-period goals are tied for the fourth most in the league.

299

Artturi Lehkonen’s next point will be the 300th of his NHL career. In his previous 600 games, he’s posted 148 goals and 151 assists.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I went to Colton because he seemed to have lot of energy and seemed to be making things happen. And he got a little bump out of his game and the line. And they scored a big goal for us."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on moving Ross Colton on a line with Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin ahead of Nelson’s game-tying goal

