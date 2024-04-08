Johnston, Stars defeat Avalanche, pad lead in Central Division

Has goal, 2 assists for Dallas, which has won 9 of 10; Colorado is 2-4-1 in past 7

CA-2324-DR-web-Recap-16x9 (3)
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Wyatt Johnston had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars padded their lead in the Central Division with a 7-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Sunday.

Dallas leads Colorado by five points with four games remaining.

Jamie Benn also had a goal and two assists, Tyler Seguin scored twice, and Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for the Stars (49-20-9), who were coming off a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday but are 9-1-0 in their past 10 games. Thomas Harley had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 36 saves.

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (48-24-6), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven games. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.

Sean Walker gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period, scoring with a shot from the right point that Oettinger missed with his blocker.

Duchene tied it 1-1 at 17:11. He got a step on Colorado defenseman Josh Manson and deked Georgiev before shooting into an open net.

Benn made it 2-1 at 19:17. Johnston broke his stick on a one-timer after skating in off the bench, but Esa Lindell got the puck and sent a slap pass to Benn for a redirection near the left post.

Artturi Lehkonen tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 4:38 of the second period, finishing a backdoor pass from MacKinnon five-hole at the right post.

Roope Hintz put the Stars back in front 3-2 with his own power-play goal at 11:25. He deflected in a centering pass from Joe Pavelski on a rush to complete a give-and-go.

Seguin scored another power-play goal with a one-timer from the right hash marks to make it 4-2 at 12:45.

Both goals came with Walker serving a double minor for high-sticking.

Mason Marchment extended the lead to 5-2 with the Stars' third straight power-play goal at 17:10. He tapped in his own rebound after his initial redirection hit off the post.

Duhaime made it 5-3 at 19:15, winning a battle with Nils Lundkvist in front and burying the rebound of MacKinnon's shot with his backhand.

Jonathan Drouin cut it to 5-4 at 10:15 of the third period with a deflection of Devon Toews’ point shot.

Johnston pushed it to 6-4 at 15:12 when he poked in a loose puck at the right side of the net, and Seguin scored into an empty net at 19:51 for the 7-4 final.

News Feed

Starry Night In Colorado

Oilers surge past Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

Outing with the Oilers

MacKinnon, Drouin help Avalanche past wild, gain ground in Central

Avalanche Re-Signs Chris Wagner

Nathan MacKinnon Named NHL Second Star of the Month

Nylander scores twice in 2nd, lifts Blue Jackets past Avalanche

Charging into Columbus

MacKinnon has 2 goals, 2 assists, Avalanche top Predators to clinch playoff berth

Colorado Avalanche Work with Local Artist to Celebrate Women’s History Month 

Neutralizing Nashville

Rangers defeat Avalanche in shootout, MacKinnon point streaks end

Lone Rangers

Montembeault stops 27, Canadiens end Avalanche’s 9-game winning streak

Avalanche Sign Justus Annunen to Two-Year Extension

Hosting the Habs

MacKinnon extends streaks, Avalanche rally from down 4 to top Penguins in OT

March of the Penguins