MacKinnon's 5 points, O'Connor's 1st hat trick lifts Avalanche past Flyers

Center has 2 goals, 3 assists to extend point streak to 11; Philadelphia win streak ends at 5

Recap_16x9
By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche in 7-4 win to end the Philadelphia Flyers' five-game winning streak at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

MacKinnon has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) during his streak.

Logan O'Connor had his first NHL hat trick, and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals for Colorado (30-14-3). Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves.

Cam Atkinson had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia (25-15-6), and Joel Farabee, Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster scored. Samuel Ersson made seven saves in the third period after replacing Carter Hart, who made 10 saves on 15 shots.

O'Connor made it 1-0 at 9:58 when a deflected puck went off his skate. The goal stood after a video review showed no distinct kicking motion.

Rantanen scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle to make it 2-0 at 18:36, and MacKinnon made it 3-0 43 seconds into the second period.

Farabee scored from the crease for a 3-1 lead at 1:49.

O'Connor finished a pass through the slot from Miles Wood to make it 4-1 at 8:14.

Konecny got the Flyers within it 4-2 at 12:23, scoring from the top of the offensive zone.

MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a 5-2 lead at 17:05.

Foerster made it 5-3 at 5:26 of the third period on a shot from the left face-off circle, and Atkinson tipped Rasmus Ristolainen's point shot to get the Flyers within 5-4 at 8:11.

Rantanen extended the lead to 6-4 at 12:23 when he pushed a loose puck under Ersson. Cale Makar had an assist for his 300th point in the NHL. It was his 280th game, making him the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach that milestone (Bobby Orr, 279 games).

O'Connor scored an empty-net goal for the 7-4 final at 19:40 to complete his hat trick.

Flyers forward Owen Tippett left the game after playing one shift in the third period because of a lower-body injury.

