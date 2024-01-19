Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins top Avalanche to push point streak to 7

It was Pastrnak’s first hat trick of the season, and 16th in the NHL.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves for the Bruins (27-8-9), who won their third straight and are 4-0-3 in their past seven. Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha each had two assists.

Nathan MacKinnon and Miles Wood scored for the Avalanche (29-14-3), who had won eight of 10 (8-2-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a goal 44 seconds into the first period. Coyle poked the puck away from Colorado defenseman Cale Makar in the left face-off circle and Pastrnak picked it up, spun around and scored on a wrist shot.

Lauko made it 2-0 at 4:58, picking up Morgan Geekie’s wide shot and backhanding it into the open net with Georgiev drawn out of position. It was his first goal of the season in 32 games.

Wood cut it to 2-1 at 7:32, hitting the puck a few times from a tight angle to eventually slip it past Swayman.

DeBrusk pushed it 3-1 at 14:52, deflecting Parker Wotherspoon’s point shot.

MacKinnon cut it to 3-2 at 16:20 of the second period, poking the puck in after it slipped under Swayman’s leg. He extended his point streak to 10 games.

Pastrnak made it 4-2 at 17:24 of the third period on the power play after DeBrusk found him alone behind the Colorado defense.

Pastrnak completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:38 for the 5-2 final.