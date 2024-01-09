MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout

MacKinnon is one game away from tying Joe Sakic (23) for the longest home point streak at any point in a season in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history.

Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal of the shootout.

Mikko Rantanen, Logan O'Connor, and Sam Malinski each scored for the Avalanche (26-12-3), who have won seven of their past nine games (7-1-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Brad Marchand scored twice, and John Beecher scored for the Bruins (24-8-7), who had won five of their past six (5-1-0). Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 11:21 of the first period on the power play, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Georgiev glove side.

Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 16:13 with a power-play goal when he choked down on his stick, dropped to one knee, and redirected MacKinnon’s pass over the glove of Swayman.

O’Connor gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 2:23 of the second period. He grabbed the puck after Kevin Shattenkirk and Pavel Zacha collided in their own zone, turned and stick-handled down on Swayman, beating him glove side on the breakaway.

Beecher tied 2-2 at 10:05 after scoring off the rebound of Danton Heinen’s wraparound shot.

Malinski put the Avalanche ahead 3-2 at 17:56 of with a wrist shot from the blue line.

Marchand tied it 3-3 at 5:46 of the third period when he crashed the far side of the net and redirected Charlie Coyle’s cross-zone pass.